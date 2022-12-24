Jake Roberts on Meeting Andre the Giant for the First Time

– During The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recalled his first meeting with late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jake Roberts on picking up Andre the Giant: “I was told to pick him up in a van. We left the arena and Andre was into this one-word thing — ‘Beer.’ You know? ‘Oh, you’d like for me to stop and get some beer?’ … So I stopped and I said, ‘How much do you want?’ Andre said, ‘Case.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ He goes, ‘No, two case.’ I said, ‘Dude, it’s only 110 miles’ … He’s like, ‘No, two case.’ So I went and got him two cases and a six-pack for me.”

On how much beer Andre could put down: “He finished his beer, he drank 48 in 110 miles. What impressed me was he could drink two cases of beer and not have to piss. I mean, how big is his bladder? It’s got to be as big as a basketball or even bigger.”