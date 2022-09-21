Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out

– During the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts shared his thoughts on the backstage brawl that took place following AEW All Out that involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Jake Roberts said the following on the incident (WrestlingInc.com):

“It’s none of my d*** business and it’s none of the fans’ business either. Stupid s*** happens in this world every day and I just hate that these young guys chose a fight when they did. I’m sure that they’re regretting it and I think that they know the best thing they can do is turn the belts over to a tournament. It was wise and go AEW, man. I’m all for you guys, I love you guys to death. You know, I’m still employed there.”

In the aftermath of the brawl, the parties directly involved were suspended by AEW and will likely remain as such until a third-party investigation has been concluded. AEW also stripped CM Punk of the AEW World Championship, and The Elite were stripped of the World Trios Championship.