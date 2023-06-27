Jake Roberts Says Stars Shouldn’t Change Characters That They Found Success In

Jake Roberts doesn’t believe that wrestlers who become successful on characters should make major changes to those characters. Roberts did a Q&A with AdFreeShows’ On Demand and during the discussion he talked about how one of the reasons for his longevity was that he didn’t change most of the core elements of his character.

“You never change the character,” Roberts said (per Wrestling Inc). “Guys that change their character fail. If you watch Lex Luger … when he was a heel, he was awesome. When he turned babyface he was a marshmallow. He couldn’t do the sh** that made him famous.”

Roberts did undergo a major change to his character in the 1990s when he leaned heavy into a religious bent, but that version was short-lived for a variety of reasons including his loss to Steve Austin at King of the Ring.