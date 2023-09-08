Jake Roberts Reveals The One Storylines He Would Change If He Could

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about why he would go back and change how things played out with his program with Randy Savage in WWE and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the one match/storyline he would go back and change: “Yeah, the [Randy] Savage and me [storyline in the early 1990s]. That whole storyline was so good, and it was cut so short. They hadn’t even touched the tip of that. And that was sudden — they snapped it off, and that was it, which made me sick because hell, we didn’t even go all the way around, you know? And for it to be cut that short, it was just disgusting. But what am I? I don’t know. Yeah, that’s the one that sticks out.”

On not worrying about losing matches: “Yeah, it doesn’t. It didn’t ever matter to me who went over. You don’t have enough talent to persevere in losing a match, then you’re in the wrong damn business. If you go out and do your job right, the fans don’t even remember.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.