Jake Roberts Recalls The Strangest Places He Wrestled

Jake Roberts has wrestled in some weird places, as he recalled in a recent interview. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNewsCo and was asked the strangest places that he has competed at. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On the strangest place he’s wrestled: “Top of a department store in Tokyo. We were about 25 floors up, so it was pretty odd. To make it even crazier, there was only like 12 people there for a whole wrestling show. Then at the end of it, I found out that the owner of the building has requested a show for himself and family, and he paid for it, so they did it.”

On his other pick for the strangest place he’s wrestled: “I’ve got one more. It was in a cockfighting compound. Yeah, literally, whenever you came up on this place, it was out in the sticks. When you come up on it, there was a large crow’s nest with automatic weapons in it. It was well-guarded. Cockfighting is pretty crazy shit, man. It was really weird because at intermission, they raffled off a shotgun and shells.”