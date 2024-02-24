Jake Roberts Recalls Facing Greg Valentine, Why He Wore Karate Pants

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about working Greg Valentine in in 1981 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On why wrestling Valentine was so important for him: “It was really important to me to go after and have a great match with Greg. And we did. We went out and did about 20 to 25 minutes, and we got our s**t in. You know, and I showed them that I could carry it. Because I hated tag teams.”

On Valentine being rough to work with: “He was a stiffy out there. It’s like, he’s drop that elbow on them. That was his big thing, right? Yeah. He didn’t hit you with the elbow, he hits you with his whole fucking lat. He crushed the fucking chest, man, he’d knock not there out of you. He didn’t mind taking it. He was willing to take one back. I know, because I have him a bunch of them.”

On Valentine’s in-ring style: “He’s very slow. He’s very, just grind it out. Take you right to the edge and pull you back in, man. And you know, it’s very solid, it was very believable. And everything meant something.”

On why he went to karate pants from traditional trunks: “I just liked them better, man. Like, I’ve always had skinny legs, so I was tired of it.”

