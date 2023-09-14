Jake Roberts Recalls WWE SummerSlam 1988 Match With Hercules, His Best Year Of Work

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about wrestling Hercules at WWE SummerSlam 1988, the best year of work and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On when he thinks he did the best work of his career: “No, that would have come earlier. Probably 1986, 1987.”

On working with Hercules: “He was spot on, man. Every now and then, he hit you with one that would wake you up or put you to sleep. For the most part though, he was spot on. I loved him so much man, he was such a great guy. a good friend of mine. Oh, my God. I miss him too, man. Wow.”

On what he thought held Hercules back in WWE: “Oh, he found a way of disappearing every now and then. Yeah, he would disappear for a day or two. Yeah, he did [have substance abuse problems]. Alcohol was his demon.”

