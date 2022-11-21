Jake Something Loved His Impact Wrestling Run, Felt It Was Time To Leave

In an interview with Fightful, Jake Something spoke about his run with Impact Wrestling and how he knew it was time to leave earlier this year. Here are highlights:

On his run in Impact: “I loved IMPACT. It was really cool. But, you know, it was time. You know the very generic thing where everyone says. ‘You gotta better yourself and see what else is out there?’ That’s essentially what I did and it’s been very fruitful since I left. So I’m just gonna keep seeing what happens and I gotta lot of maybes in the future. So I’m excited. I’m excited to see where it goes. It was awesome. It wasn’t like they didn’t offer me a deal. They did. But you gotta see what else is out there. Because if not then twenty years go down and you’re like, ‘Oh, shoot. What if?’ I don’t ever want to do ‘What if?’”

On working with NJPW: “I don’t even know all the inner workings, so I don’t even know if I’m allowed to say who does what or whatever, but I had a decent amount of people put my name in the mix for New Japan. It was actually my last day at IMPACT, my match against Trey—which is one of my favorite matches. I was excited for the match and I did the match and I was like nervous. I’m like, ‘Shoot, I’m not gonna have a job. This is scary.’ I was kind of like, ‘Alright, here it goes.’ As I was saying bye to everybody, saying bye to Jonah and Jay White and stuff and Jay was like, ‘Hey, man. I’m gonna try to get you on New Japan Strong.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, cool, thanks.’ Sometimes people just say that kind of stuff. He goes, ‘No,’ and he pulls out his phone and texts Rocky right there. ‘Shit. Thanks, bro.’ Again, I had Josh Alexander—he’s awesome, he put my name out there a lot. There’s a few others, too. Maybe a month or two after that me and Rocky got in touch again and it was off to the races from there. That place is awesome. I love it. Inside the ring, outside the ring, in the locker room, everything just feels good. It’s like a melting pot. There’s a lot of stuff going on and it’s like almost everyone can stand out. It’s unique.”