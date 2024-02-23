Jake Something Loves TNA’s Rebrand, Recalls Being a Fan of TNA Growing Up

Jake Something is a big fan of Impact’s rebrand to TNA, noting that he loved the company growing up. Impact returned to the TNA name with last month’s Hard to Kill PPV, and Something shared his thoughts on the situation in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. You can see highlights below:

On growing up a fan of TNA: “Oh, absolutely. I have just recently found, ‘cause I used to record every single episode, and I just found a box full of TNA tapes. The way I would do it, it would be like if it’s a six-hour tape—I think those shows were an hour long or something like that—so every, I don’t remember what days they would even used to come on, but let’s say Thursday. Every Thursday, I would put my tape in and record it, and next Thursday I would do it again and again. So then, eventually, tape number one would have five or six hours full of TNA and then go on to tape number two and three and four. I found a box with like twenty of them. I’ve got an archive,” he said.

On the TNA rebrand: “You know, I love it, too. I just watched. It has a really sick intro that people need to know about. I work there and I was just like, ‘Ooh, let me watch this,’ because I knew that Xplosion was back. But it’s not like they sent out an e-mail, ‘Hey, we have a new intro for it.’ It’s just a thing that you find. So I was like, ‘Wait, what the heck?’”