Jake Something Says His TNA Return Was a ‘Relatively Easy’ Process

Jake Something says that his return to TNA was something that came across in a pretty easy manner. Something made his return to the company at Slammiversary following a year away from the company, and he spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about making his return. You can see some highlights below:

On returning to TNA: “Man, it was awesome, but also scary. Kind of like leaving the coop and being on your own, but it was very cool to do. It was like almost something I felt like I had to do, right? I think in doing so, it gave them more respect for me. I think it gave me more respect for them. I think I got to build my name a little more. I’m gonna be honest, throughout, I didn’t necessarily want to leave, but I thought I had to. So coming back was relatively easy. I was talking to Josh Alexander a little bit before just throughout that year or so we’d communicate. Like, ‘Hey, how are things going? What do you want to do?’ I still wanted to be in TNA, but time wasn’t right, time wasn’t right. Whatever.”

On Josh Alexander telling him the time was right to return: “Then I was talking to Josh and he kinda, in his own way, was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know what you got planned, but I think the time is right now.’ I said, ‘Oh, yeah?’ I sent ex-President Scott D’Amore a message, ‘Hey, man. I think we should do some business.’ Two minutes later, he was like, ‘Let’s do some business.’ Within minutes we made the deal.”