Jalen Brunson Not Happy He’ll Miss CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins On Next Week’s Raw

Seth Rollins will battle CM Punk in a cage in Madison Square Garden on next week’s Raw, and NBA star Jalen Brunson is sad he’ll miss it. As noted, a steel cage match between the two was announced on Raw for next week’s show. Brunson, a member of the New York Knicks and vocal WWE fan, posted to Twitter on Monday night to note that his team will be on the road and he’ll be unable to attend.

Brunson wrote:

“of course we are on the road!”

The show will air Monday night live on Netflix.