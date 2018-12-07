Quantcast

 

James Storm Set For NWA World Heavyweight Title Shot Next Month

December 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
James Storm

– James Storm is set to get a shot at Nick Aldis at the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. The National Wrestling Alliance posted to Twitter to announce that Storm will face Aldis on January 5th at NWA Pop Up in Clarksville, Tennessee.

You can get tickets at the link in the below tweet, with VIP packages available on Monday.

