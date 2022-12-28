Jameson Ryan Gives Update Following Injury On This Week’s AEW Dark

Jameson Ryan suffered an injury during a match on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, and he recently gave an update on his status. The independent star joined Brandon Bullock in a loss to the Iron Savages on Tuesday’s show, which saw Ryan suffer a from the double cannonball finish. Ryan spoke with Fightful and said that the match went well and that he’s getting an MRI done on his knee.

“It was good,” Jameson said about the match. “Me and Bull had a match, BGU [Body Guy University] represented, unfortunately, that’s the business and things happen. The way that I moved my leg, I did it to myself, it’s nobody’s fault. It’s no big deal. Things happen. I have an MRI getting scheduled and we’ll figure that out and we’ll be good to go. Originally, we thought it was just the MCL. Went to the doctor and they said it might also be the meniscus, which if it is, might need surgery. Even that’s not too bad of a recovery. All in all, could be worse. There’s no pain, that’s a good thing, but that probably means it’s pretty messed up [laughs].”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Ryan for a quick and full recovery.