Janai Kai Weighs In On The Growth of Women’s Wrestling, Representing Ladies Night Out

Janai Kai has been busy working on the indie scene, and she recently weighed in on the growth of women’s wrestling on the scene and more. Kai spoke with Scott Edwards of Fightful and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On being the Ladies Night Out Champion: “With being the champion there, I guess I’m the second ever champion because Ivelisse and she’s been champion for a while,” Kai said. “To now hold the championship, I’m still growing. There’s a lot more opportunities happening. I’m just excited to take that belt anywhere and everywhere against anyone at this point. Not just Ladies Night Out to defend it. Literally anywhere. Canada, maybe. Back to Japan. UK. I don’t care.

“I honestly can’t remember the last time I won a title. Maybe once three and a half years ago. I’ve been pumped up for this, to represent Ladies Night Out in that way. It’s awesome to also be in a locker room full of women that are growing as well. A lot of these women are still growing. Some of these girls, they’re about a year in or so and they’re killing it. Again, going back to wrestling or working with other people who have that drive, I feel that in that locker room. This is something I’m very happy about and that I would like to keep representing and being part of.”

On the growth of women’s wrestling in the US: “Yeah. Again, it’s really growing over here as far as women’s wrestling promotions. It’s awesome to me. We all feel the same way when it comes to women’s wrestling and representing that. Having it be heard, seen, because you don’t see it too much still. The TV time is still not there for some reason. It’s kind of like we’re making it happen on our own. It’s like, ‘Alright, dude. We’re gonna pop up all these promotions. We’re gonna make it happen. We’re gonna have all the time in the world and you guys are gonna love it.’ Again, that drive and energy, that is what it’s all about. I feel that, for sure, with all the women’s promotions that I’ve been apart of—with Women’s Wrestling Army, with Mission Pro, it’s there. You can feel it. If you watch it, you know.

“Words can’t even describe, there’s more women’s veterans that are recognizing this, too, from WWE. Even Lita, she’s even seeing this happen. It’s really cool. Maria Kanellis, she was in WWE, you know her passion for women’s wrestling. She’s really trying to make this at a very high level. ‘Cause we all are. Most of us women have been doing this for years and we’re really trying to show that we are high level, we are worth that time. Again, this is just something that I love being apart of. More people need to watch and pay attention.”