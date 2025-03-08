Janel Grant Files Response To WWE, Vince McMahon’s Request To Deny Amended Lawsuit

Janel Grant’s legal team has filed their response to motions by WWE and Vince McMahon to block her amended complaint in the lawsuit against them. As previously noted, McMahon and company filed an opposition to Grant’s attempt to amend her complaint, labeling it as a “bad faith attempt to use this Court’s docket to gain an advantage in the court of public opinion” and arguing that Grant did not give a legitimate reason for the delay in her filing the amended suit. The opposition also claimed that many of the proposed changes are legally futile.

Wrestlenomics reports that Grant filed her response to the oppositions on Friday. The response argues that the court should allow her amended lawsuit, noting that information has emerged since her original filing that should be considered including the SEC’s findings that, Grant argues, McMahon engaged in a scheme to hide his misconduct. Grant’s filing rejects the argument that she is trying to use the court for publicity and nots that she initially hid details including the names of high-ranking WWE executives such as Nick Khan because of the federal investigation into McMahon and that with the stay in the lawsuit now over, she is entitled to present a more detailed picture of her abuse allegations.

Grant’s filing also disagrees with the notion that the SEC settlement and fines were strictly about the financial disclosure violations and not about the allegations of sexual abuse and coercion, arguing that the SEC’s order referenced the NDA that is a major part of her lawsuit and McMahon’s attempts to conceal settlements with at least one other woman. Grant’s attorney wrote:

“These facts are material to this Court’s assessment of whether the illegal NDA agreement can be enforced. Defendants hope to obscure these facts, or at least avoid having to address them while operating under the Amended Complaint, while using the arbitration clause contained in that illegal agreement as both a sword and shield in this case.”

The filing also references her case in state court against Dr. Carlon Colker and his Peak Wellness clinic, which Grant has said McMahon told her to go to for treatments she didn’t fully understand. Grant’s team asserts that Colker’s legal tam has admitted they withheld her medical records, arguing that it supports her claim that McMahon controlled multiple aspects of her life. Grant is still pursuing her petition against Colker for her medical records in Connecticut Superior Court.

Grant’s attorney Callis issued a statement to Wrestlenomics which read: