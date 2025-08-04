Janel Grant Spokesperson Comments on Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return, Says It’s An Attempt To Erase Misconduct

As previously reported, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE after a two-year absence at last night’s Summerslam, attacking John Cena after the main event. Lesnar was mentioned in Janel Grant’s lawsuit agianst Vince McMahon and WWE, although not named specifically. It mentioned a wrestler that was also a former UFC star, later confirmed to be Lesnar by the The Wall Street Journal. Janel Grant’s spokesperson, issued statement on Lesnar’s return.

It reads: “For far too long, abuse was allowed to thrive under WWE’s leadership. Instead of righting this wrong, WWE has done nothing to ensure those responsible are held accountable. This attempt to sweep misconduct under the rug will backfire. We look forward to the full set of facts, including those about Mr. Lesnar, coming out in a court of law where they belong but, in the meantime, we refer you back to Janel Grant’s updated complaint, which outlines, in detail, the abuse she endured by McMahon and others while employed at WWE.”