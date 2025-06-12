Janel Grant Seeking Travel Logs & More From Doctor Mentioned In Vince McMahon Lawsuit

Janel Grant is seeking travel logs and more from the doctor referenced in her lawsuit against Vince McMahon. As noted, Grant is petitioning the court for evidence from Dr. Carlon Colker and his Peak Wellness, Inc. clinic in her ongoing lawsuit against McMahon over allegations of sexual abuse, sex trafficking, sexual assault and more. Brandon Thurston reports that Grant has submitted new filings with Connecticut Superior Court that list several different subjects they want evidence related to. Those subjects include communications between Colker or his staff and Vince McMahon or WWE as well as any possible travel that Colker and McMahon may have taken together between May 2019 and May 2022.

The report notes that Grant is specifically asking about trips the two may have taken to Tijuana, Mexico, but don’t explain why. Grant’s lawyers also want to depose Colker about that topic and other questions. Grant is also seeking for evidence relating to the I.V. treatments and supplements she received at the clinic, the clinic’s the practices and policies, and any security camera footage of Grant or McMahon located on property belong to Colker or Peak Wellness between March 1, 2019, and May 1, 2022.”

Colker has denied doing anything wrong and claims Grant has received her full medical records.