Jason Kelce On Wearing A Luchador Mask At Party After Super Bowl

Jason Kelce ended up rocking a luchador mask at a party in Las Vegas after the Super Bowl, and he spoke with Travis about it on their podcast. As you can see in a clip below, Jason was wearing the mask at a party where his brother was with girlfriend Taylor Swift, and they talked about it on their New Heights podcast.

“left the VIP area and, en route, saw something on the floor that was being trampled over,” Jason said (per Fightful). “I picked it up and right away, I was like, ‘Oh, hell yes.'”

Jason acknowledged that he had no idea whose it was and said it “appeared out of nowhere,” and when Travis asked if he at least rinsed it off, he said, “”No. Where was I going to rinse it off? You see a luchador mask, you don’t ask questions. You just put that thing on. I’m sorry for whoever I stole that from… I for sure thought I was getting pink eye. There is no chance I thought I was getting out of that mask without having pink eye.”

He added that he “thinks” he kept it, noting, “I had it in the morning when I left the hotel, but I can’t remember if I put it in my bag.”