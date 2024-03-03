Jason Sensation Says He’s Back In The Hospital For Heart Irregularities

In a post on Twitter, Jason Sensation announced that he has been hospitalized after doctors found irregularities in his heart rhythm. Sensation made notable appearances for the WWE in the Attitude Era, parodying wrestlers like Owen Hart and Shawn Michaels during DX segments.

He wrote: “Back in the hospital this week. They found irregularities in my heart rythym so there’s been adjustments to Jason medication as they monitor me. Healing from saphenous nerve damage & no longer needing a cane.

My chest x-ray shows my heart has the Ultimate Warrior symbol on it.”