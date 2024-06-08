wrestling / News

Javier Bernal Says He’s Out of Action With Broken Foot

June 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Javier Bernal McKenzie Mitchell WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Javier Bernal is out of action, with the NXT star revealing that he has suffered a broken foot. Bernal was on Twitch on Friday and noted that he suffered the broken foot, which will require surgery and keep him out of action for up to six months.

Bernal was last in action at the NXT Level Up this tapings, tagging with Drake Morreaux against Duke Hudson & Riley Osborne of Chase U.

