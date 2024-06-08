wrestling / News
Javier Bernal Says He’s Out of Action With Broken Foot
Javier Bernal is out of action, with the NXT star revealing that he has suffered a broken foot. Bernal was on Twitch on Friday and noted that he suffered the broken foot, which will require surgery and keep him out of action for up to six months.
Bernal was last in action at the NXT Level Up this tapings, tagging with Drake Morreaux against Duke Hudson & Riley Osborne of Chase U.
@CoreyBrennanFF @SeanRossSapp Javier Bernal sadly announcing that he is injured following the events of a dive on NXT LVL UP… Hes going to require surgery and miss up to 6 months of action 😔 Get well soon Javi! pic.twitter.com/y7pjXe1jBq
