Jay Lethal Is Excited to See Jeff Jarrett in AEW

Jay Lethal worked with Jeff Jarrett earlier this year, and he’s excited to see Jarrett in AEW. Lethal was a guest on the latest episode of Ad Free Show’s The Kurt Angle Show, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Jarrett’s arrival in AEW: “I’m really excited because the feedback from when I teamed with Jeff at the Last Match against Flair, everyone was so impressed with Jeff. They were like, ‘He can still go and he’s in great shape. ‘m excited to bring that onto a stage like AEW so that more people can see that he can still go, and he is a great heel and he still has a lot more to offer.”

On Jarrett’s backstage role in the company: “And also, Jeff’s working behind the scenes in AEW, helping with, you know, international markets and some other things that they’re doing which is cool, too, because AEW is just on this upward trend, and the more help we can get the better.”