– During a recent interview with The Kurt Angle Show, AEW star Jay Lethal discussed signing with AEW, the company buying ROH, and his belief in loyalty. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jay Lethal on believing he’d still be in Impact Wrestling if he didn’t get fired: “If I didn’t get fired, part of me believes I’d still be [at IMPACT Wrestling] because my dad and I have always talked about being loyal and wrestling and not just going to the highest bidder. If a company is taking good care of you and you like them, and you guys respect each other, and there are no real issues, you can chat about the money later. Your loyalty and your word have got to mean something. I would have been in IMPACT Wrestling, I believe, to this day if they didn’t let me go. Ring of Honor, if they didn’t close down, I would still be wrestling for them to this day.

On signing with AEW: “Things happen for a reason. Now, I am in AEW, which is amazing. It’s a godsend. Then, they bought Ring of Honor, but I’ll be at AEW until the company closes, they let me go, or they fire me, because, to me, in wrestling, if I’m going to put my body, my life, and my career on the line for you, I’ve got to appreciate and love you. There is some bond between us and I’m going to try my hardest to not ever break that bond. So, if you don’t break it, I’m not going to break it, and we’ll bond forever.”