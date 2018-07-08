Quantcast

 

Jay Lethal Reacts To Sexual Harassment Claims From Taeler Hendrix

July 8, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bald Jay Lethal

As we previously reported, Taeler Hendrix accused ROH Champion Jay Lethal of having her removed from ROH TV for not having sex with him. ROH released a statement saying they were investigating the matter. Now Jay Lethal has responded in a statement on Twitter. He wrote:

