Jay Lethal Reacts To Sexual Harassment Claims From Taeler Hendrix

As we previously reported, Taeler Hendrix accused ROH Champion Jay Lethal of having her removed from ROH TV for not having sex with him. ROH released a statement saying they were investigating the matter. Now Jay Lethal has responded in a statement on Twitter. He wrote:

Please do not use my words here as fuel to attack myself or my accuser, there is already too much hate going around in the world so let’s not add to it. pic.twitter.com/eZ5IVcPSez — Jay Lethal (@TheLethalJay) July 8, 2018