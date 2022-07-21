wrestling / News
Jazwares Shows Off New AEW Action Figures At San-Diego Comic-Con
Jazwares is at San Diego Comic-Con, and 411’s Jeffrey Harris got a look at the new AEW action figures on the convention floor. You can see some pics below of new figures for CM Punk, Darby Allin, Hangman Page, AEW Unrivaled Collection Supreme editions of Britt Baker & the Young Bucks, and a Comic-Con Exclusive figure of Brodie Lee.
Jeffrey will be sharing pictures and updates from SDCC on the @411wrestling Twitter account throughout the convention, which runs through Sunday.
Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin figures are coming to Target this fall. Also a Ringside Collectibles Punk and Darby’s plus a lot more! #AEW #SDCC2022 #SDCC @AEWbyJazwares @Jazwares pic.twitter.com/fytTvTuAuH
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 21, 2022
Check out the @AEWbyJazwares show exclusive for Brodie Lee being sold at Comic-Con this week. Only limited number available. Just 1000 piece. #AEW #jazwares #SDCC2022 #SDCC #ComicCon @Jazwares @AEW pic.twitter.com/22OkhOHzPr
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 21, 2022
Check out some new Hangman Page @AEWbyJazwares figures being shown at the Jazwares booth at Comic-Con. #AEW #SDCC2022 #SDCC @AEW @Jazwares pic.twitter.com/VyG6wrMFeV
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 21, 2022
