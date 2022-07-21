Jazwares Shows Off New AEW Action Figures At San-Diego Comic-Con

Jazwares is at San Diego Comic-Con, and 411’s Jeffrey Harris got a look at the new AEW action figures on the convention floor. You can see some pics below of new figures for CM Punk, Darby Allin, Hangman Page, AEW Unrivaled Collection Supreme editions of Britt Baker & the Young Bucks, and a Comic-Con Exclusive figure of Brodie Lee.

Jeffrey will be sharing pictures and updates from SDCC on the @411wrestling Twitter account throughout the convention, which runs through Sunday.