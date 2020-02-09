Jazzy Gabert Explains the Challenges She Faced When She Started Her Career, How Things Have Changed

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed former NXT UK Superstar Jazzy Gabert. Below are some additional highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Gabert on getting her start in wrestling: “When I started wrestling 18 years ago it was so hard. My trainer didn’t even want to train me because I was a girl. Then when you go to promotions they didn’t even want to have us on unless we had super short shorts. But we didn’t want to be in the ring because we’re sexy as we wanted to be in the ring because we’re athletes. I can remember at this one show called American Rampage Wrestling. It had Sabu, RVD and Bret Hart at it. I was booked at that show and the announcer introduced ladies wrestling and they’re chanting, ‘We want boobies!’ I was like, ‘Oh my God! What the hell?'”

Gabert on fans used to chant “You Can’t Wrestle” when she got into the ring: “These days this wouldn’t happen anymore because the girls have improved so much. I can even see it in my country [Germany] because there were almost no girls who wrestled but now there’s promising talent. There’s so many all-female shows like Evolution so that’s so freakin’ cool. It shows that girls can do exactly the same as the boys and maybe even better.”

Gabert on who she would like to face: “I would love to wrestle Tessa Blanchard so badly and Jordynne Grace so badly. I once had a match with Jessika Havok which I loved and I would love to do it again.”

Jazzy Gabert on why she changed her look: “I changed my look because I felt that I needed a change. I colored my hair pink and have these crazy contacts. I kinda wanna lose some size again because there’s a lot of strong, badass females out there and I want to bring the femininity back and be more sexy. There’s too many girls out there who wrestle like boys. Kick and punch and throw like the boys but look like a woman if that makes sense. We have the power to look sexy while doing this. For example, if you switched it around and watched not-so-attractive people, then would you watch or skip the program? I think it’s a visual business and we should satisfy the viewer. Even the men – I don’t wanna see men that aren’t attractive, aren’t sexy, aren’t athletic. I wanna see a guy that I can’t see on the street.”

Jazzy Gabert on how the locker room situation has changed: “Yeah, many times I think about it, especially the whole locker room situation. Girls were complaining about the tiniest of things and I’m thinking wow because at one point we didn’t even have a locker room. We had to ask the boys to leave so we could get dressed or go into a toilet stall and get changed there. But they have no idea now because they come into this business and everything is handed to them. They think it’s normal but it’s not. They think it’s normal to get paid like the boys but it’s not. I’m going to shows and most of the time I’m the highest paid wrestler and I worked so hard for it. But [the girls] seem a little but ungrateful at times.”