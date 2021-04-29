JD Drake On How His AEW Debut Happened, His Status With the Company

JD Drake has had several matches with AEW at this point, and he discussed his debut as well as his AEW status in a new interview. The former WWN Champion spoke with Wrestling Inc about his AEW appearances; you can check out the highlights below:

On how his AEW Dark debut came about: “I’m actually in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina playing in a slow-pitch softball tournament. I was actually in bed that night. It was about 1:30 in the morning. I wake up, check my phone and I have a text. ‘Hey, are you available to do AEW?’ I was like, ‘Yes, absolutely I am.’ I had sent an email in November, maybe October, just sending my resume in, and I got a text message because I left my telephone number and email asking me if I was available. I told them, ‘Yes.’ They said, ‘Good, we’ll see you next Wednesday,’ and they sent me all the information.

“I got down there, and when I walk in, they give me my itinerary for everything I’m going to be doing. I see my name next to Eddie Kingston on Dark. I’m like, ‘Alright, this will be fun.’ This is not the first time we’ve done this dance. Me and Eddie have wrestled about eight times already, and we beat the bleep out of each other every time. Then the next night, I had Stu Grayson. I had no clue what was going on when I walked in down there. I get Eddie Kingston and Stu Grayson in my first two matches in AEW.”

On his AEW status: “You want to talk about excited? I was thoroughly excited, and I must have impressed because I’ve been back ever since. They keep bringing me down. That’s all I know. I’m not kayfabing anybody. I don’t know anything. I know that I’m going down. I’m impressing. I’m doing my job. I’m hanging out with my boys Peter Avalon, and Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi, who I became friends with on my first trip to the PC back in February (2020). So how wild that me and him are hanging out a lot when I go down there.”

On if he’s had any feedback from Tony Khan: “Tony’s had nothing but positive things to say to me and about me when I’ve been down there.”