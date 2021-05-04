JD Drake Shares Details on His NXT Tryout Experience

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed wrestler JD Drake, who detailed his NXT tryout experience at the WWE Performance Center, which took place in February 2020. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

JD Drake on his time at the WWE Performance Center: “I went down to the WWE PC for a week, and trained over there. I wrestled Dio Maddin [MACE] on a house show, and even defeated him. I was supposed to wrestle Ridge Holland but I hurt my lower back sacroiliac joint during the match with Maddin. And I couldn’t stand up straight, it was the worse [feeling]. There were talks, and they were into it [signing me]. However, that opportunity obviously fell through, and everything happens for a reason. I’m starting to really believe that, now more than ever. Because I’ve been blessed with opportunities that I wouldn’t have received otherwise – like the match with Daniel Garcia [for the Limitless World Championship].

On being impacted by the pandemic: “It’s tough to talk about. I was starting to hit my stride, and EVOLVE was about to do big things. I had 8 or 9 bookings during the Mania weekend itself, right before the shutdown. And then everything just went poof. At the time I had put in 18 or 19 years into the business. I poured my blood, sweat, tears and heart, everything into it, and then for this [pandemic] to just take it all way… I really thought I was done. I thought maybe its time to sell all my stuff and call it a career. Little did I know that my career would be reborn during the pandemic.”

On becoming a trainer: “By having my hand in the development of young talent, I really started to turn the volume dial up. I was once again in love with professional wrestling. And I was suddenly moving around better [in the ring] because my mind and body had time to heal [during the shutdown]. I had so much wear and tear on my body for so many years, and I could finally do some soul searching and find myself again. The fact that I went down to Orlando for an opportunity, and it didn’t work out, spite is a helluva motivator.”