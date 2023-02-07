Jeff Cobb Says He’d Like to Face Claudio Castagnoli & Samoa Joe For Their ROH Titles

Jeff Cobb is busy with NJPW, but he wouldn’t mind a quick trip to ROH to challenge Samoa Joe and Claudio Castagnoli for their titles. Cobb spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNewsCo and you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On a possible match with Castagnoli: “Before I left ROH at the end of 2019, I was in line to get another ROH World Championship title shot. So why wouldn’t I want to do that again? Who’s the champion now, Cesaro? Why not? I’d love to fight him.”

On wanting to challenge Samoa Joe for the ROH TV Title: “Last when I was there, I had the ROH TV Championship, undefeated. I lost it in a multi-man match, which I don’t know why management wants to put us in multi-man matches. They make no sense. But I didn’t lose, I didn’t get a rematch, because the champ at the time was scared I was coming back after him. So in my mind, I’m still the ROH TV Champion. People always compare Samoa Joe to myself, I think that may be a Polynesian thing. But if I want to fight somebody, Samoa Joe is a great person to fight.”