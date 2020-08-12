Jeff Cobb Is Waiting For His Signing To Be Announced, Talks AEW Appearance

Jeff Cobb discussed his free agency status, signing with a company, his AEW appearance and more in a new interview with Wrestling Inc. You can check out some highlights below:

On still being a free agent for now: “Well, technically I’m a free agent until whatever group announces that I signed. I’m enjoying what I’m doing. I was going to make a decision but then this craziness kind of happened. So kind of just laying low until the company announces it, and then we’ll go from there. I want the company to do it so the company will get the recognition. I’d rather them do it that way they can get the spotlight instead of me, and I’ll go from there.”

On his AEW appearance: “At the time, I just finished up my Ring of Honor contract, so I was pretty much available to do whatever, which was pretty cool because I definitely felt like the new girl in school because there was a lot of corners. They were one of them, and then I came over. Well, they contacted me, and then the ball was rolling. And I showed up for [what] some people say a cup of coffee, but hey, it’s hard to [it] turn down when Chris Jericho offers you a lot of money. He’s a smart businessman, and he brought me to try to beat up Mox a little bit. I pretty go where the money is.”

On another AEW appearance: “I’ve always heard that term in pro wrestling like ‘never say never.’ I’m like that’s such a weird saying, but then in the past like year, I definitely have found a new found respect for that phrase, never say never. Never say never man because you never know when or where I’ll pop up especially in this crazy pandemic time.”

On competing on NJPW Strong: “It was great. I definitely had a blast. I definitely miss that live aspect of it especially because we only did like New Japan tapings. It’s great and all. Don’t get me wrong, but it’s just the fans definitely make the shows. It provides such a great atmosphere, and overall, a blast to wrestle in front of. That being missing, it was like a hole in my heart and just being able to see the fans in it, the fans were reacting so much. They were so happy and happy to be back in wrestling. It felt a little normal, which is pretty cool. It wasn’t 100% back to normal, but it was a nice little appetizer for the situation we’re in.”