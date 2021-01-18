Jeff Hardy Officially Joins the Royal Rumble Match

The latest competitor for the men’s Royal Rumble is set in Jeff Hardy. WWE posted a video today in which the Raw star announced that he was entering the men’s Rumble match, as you can see below.

Hardy joins a field that includes Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, and Cesaro. There are still 21 competitors left to be named for the men’s match.

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 31st from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will air live on WWE Network.