Jeff Jarrett Explains AEW’s Plans For House Rules After Advent Of AEW Collision

In a recent conversation with Cultaholic, AEW Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett shared some details on the status of the House Rules brand since the launch of AEW Collision (per Fightful). Collision took the usually-scheduled spot previously utilized for House Rules shows, but Jarrett maintained that AEW hasn’t forgotten about the potential for House Rules and is considering holding it in a different timeslot going forward. You can find a highlight on the subject from Jarrett and watch the full interview below.

On the future of House Rules: “The brand continues to grow. Our non-televised live events, House Rules, I want that business to continue to grow. When I came on board, Collision wasn’t even thought of. That radically changed the strategy. Dynamite is on Wednesday and the weekends would be wide open for House Rules. Now, Collision is in the mix, which doubles our primetime coverage, so now we’re looking at Fridays and Sundays, and obviously Thursdays. The brand growing overall, that’s from video games to House Rules to marketing initiatives, content, promotions. The most simplistic is for the brand to continue to grow because we live in a really big world, and the US and UK market is just two markets. It’s a massive audience out there.”