Jeff Jarrett and Andrade el Idolo Give Their Thoughts On Taking Part in Ric Flair’s Last Match

In an interview with ESPN after last night’s event, both Jeff Jarrett and Andrade el Idolo gave their thoughts on taking part in Ric Flair’s last match. Here are highlights:

Andrade on how important the match is: “This match is the most important of my career. This is unbelievable. I don’t even have words for this. [Flair] feels better than guys 20 years old. He’s an inspiration to me.”

Jarrett on being a part of Flair’s final match: “It’s his last one. If anything goes wrong, it’s on me. It’s on others. I’m so damn happy for Ric, I don’t know what to say. … As a spectator, y’all watched it and went home tonight. When you’re participating, it’s a whole other level of pressure that I’ve never been under.”

Jay Lethal on what he said to Flair after it was over: “I said, ‘I f—ing love you, you’re the f—ing man, I’m trying to be like you when I grow up, because you’re f—ing great. You’re the greatest wrestler in the f—ing world’. He starts crying and says, ‘Thank you. Thank you so much.'”