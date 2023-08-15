– During recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett discussed the key to a good wrestling faction, stating the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Chemistry, without question. I don’t think my current group right now you’d call us a faction, but it’s really a unique group. The fact that we haven’t been named yet on camera, I think kind of adds to the mystique. But Satnam, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Karen Jarrett, myself, you put it on paper and you’re like, ‘Ah, I’m not sure that’s gonna click,’ but when you kind of see it in action, it clicks. To me, it’s all out of real chemistry.”