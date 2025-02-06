Jeff Jarrett Addresses Criticism Of Him Wanting To Go After The AEW World Title

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about criticism of him wanting to go after the AEW World Title and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On criticism of him wanting to go after the AEW World Title: “I am a contracted AEW talent, and I believe every male talent should have a goal. And you know, you can talk — Oh boy, we could back, no matter what it may be. Doctor Wayne Dyer, Tony Robbins, a whole list. You can get back into biblical times and talk about markers and monuments and all that. But kind of the — eyes on the prize, and that’s still the goal.

“But I’m going to kind of jump off into this, Conrad, because I’ve kind of obviously had a lot of time to think over the last 48 hours… But as it pertains to AEW — Conrad, maybe we’ll go back in time a little bit. I knew beyond the shadow of a doubt when I announced that [he wanted to win the title] on January 1st, I knew that it would ruffle some feathers. That’s kind of par for the course in my career.”

On MJF: “If you think this is strictly for storyline purposes? You don’t know MJF. Go ask him — maybe more importantly, go ask the people around him how fixated he is on the AEW World Title. Does he truly believe he could be a one-hit wonder? There’s no doubt in my mind. I got that from him, just the offhanded talks that I’ve had with him through the last year or so.”

