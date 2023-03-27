Jeff Jarrett Reflects On His Busy Year in 2022, Why He Joined AEW

AEW Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett recently dropped by the AEW Unrestricted Podcast. Jarrett reflected on his 2022 and some of the events that led to his joining AEW. Read on for highlights:

On his extremely eventful 2022: “Things just happen for a reason. So I’ll go back into the fall of 2021, when I’d just kind of made up my mind that ‘y’know what? I’ve always been in decent shape, and I’m gonna go get in the best shape I can.’ That little thing happened called GCW Wrestling at the Hammerstein Ballroom. And then, special referee at NWA, and then I got the summer internship at the competition, and went to working live events for WWE. I almost committed a murder and killed Ric Flair, almost murdered him; look, charges weren’t pressed. But anyway! SummerSlam happened, and then, all of a sudden you wake up and I’m on the free agent market. Literally, 2022 was one of the craziest years I’ve ever hard. I started in ’86, so a few years under my belt. It was just kind of a bizarre year all the way around.”

On being a ‘wrestling junkie’: “Look, I’ve watched AEW from episode 1. Literally. I’m a wrestling junkie. I don’t care if it’s YouTube, streaming service, or whatever it may be. One of the things I kind of pride myself on, because I’ve got lucky, I’ve watched more live wrestling than I believe anybody my age. Just because I’ve had the opportunity to be at so many shows and watch them live. I just love it. I love it more today than I ever have.”

On how joining AEW just made sense: “As things rolled around in 2022, I’m watching the AEW program, the guy I was just in a tag match on Ric Flair’s last match, Jay Lethal. And Sonjay Dutt, we go back twenty-something years. Satnam Singh, from India; I’m a basketball junkie, but also know the Indian market pretty well. I just kind of saw those individuals and I kid you not, I went, in a lot of ways this is a natural fit. When I tell you kind of the pieces of the puzzle; I don’t want to get into divine intervention and all that, but you can’t write it. You cannot write the opportunity that was right in front of everyone. Hats off the powers that be, so to speak, that saw that opportunity. When I showed up on Dynamite, gave Darby a little attitude adjustment, things were off to the races. And literally, from the first week of November, I feel like I’ve just got here in so many ways, and in other ways I feel like I’ve been in the AEW machine for a lot longer than five months. What a ride.”

