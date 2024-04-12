Jeff Jarrett Recalls Reunion with Road Dogg On Raw, Internal 2019 Changes

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his return to WWE as an on-screen talent and producer. He departed WWE once more in August 2022. You can check out some highlights below:

On reuniting with Road Dogg during Raw after his Royal Rumble appearance: “What’s crazy is I did watch this back on WWE social media. Me and Brian were both kind of like, ‘Damn, people in wherever we did Raw. I think Portland, and it was one of those weeks, they remembered every word to it as good or better than me, and Brian knew the words to the song. So when we did it at the Hall of Fame in 2018, and that was instructed, I mean, me and Brian looked at each other and, ‘Okay, Jeff, when you get done, Brian introduced me, or inducted me, and I gave my accepted speech. And then the powers that be.”

On change in WWE when Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were named Executive Directors and going into live event department:“I think we — when I say ‘we’ I mean me, Bruce [Prichard]. You know, there was — there’s always internal change. Writers comeing and going, lead Writer, assistant lead writer, the creative process. Look, I will tip my cap to Michael Hayes. It is — the amount of work he’s done through the years on top of producing, and on top of it being every TV, him doing live events. And I know Adam Pierce had stepped in and done live events. And so there was kind of a process going on. And one night late when we landed back in White Plains — I think it was Bruce. Bruce, I think either during the flight or before we took off he said. ‘When we land, hung tight, let anybody get off. Vince wants to talk to you.’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’

“And that’s when he said ‘Live events, what do you think?’ And Conrad, you know me well enough now but I’m like, ‘Hell yes. That’s in my wheelhouse.’ That is something that I’ve got, I’ve always had a passion for it. I just do. I love the live entertainment aspect, from all of it. From the routing. I mean, before you even figure out what town you’re going to, the routing of it, the booking of it, the marketing of it, opening the doors, the execution — just all of it. And obviously, I wasn’t going to be involved in all that. But I was gonna be involved from a — I guess you could say marketing, creative, live event spots, booking. All those hats as it relates to, it’s a massive machine with a lot of events. Juggling with guys with days off. And what you’re advertising as far as TV main events, the dark matches to the non televised events. Just the whole strategy. But I was elated that that’s where I was moved over into, because the creative process there, you know, split into two teams. But it is again, a lot of moving parts. Big, massive teams. Again, I was like, ‘I can really help out this live event process.’ Not that I couldn’t help out creative, and I think I did on several occasions. But the live event was something that I could really sink my teeth into, and Vince knew that, he was aware of that. So I was very excited about that opportunity.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit My World With Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.