Jeff Jarrett Slams Ric Flair on His My World Podcast, Claims Flair Got Jay Lethal ‘Fired’ from TNA

– Ahead of the Ric Flair’s Last Match show, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett cut a kayfabe promo on Ric Flair on this week’s My World podcast while speaking to cohost and Flair’s son-in-law, Conrad Thompson. Jarrett will be competing against Flair at the Last Match event this month. You can check out the video of Jarrett’s comments below:

Jarrett on his attack on Ric Flair: “I came to do a job. I do it every time I step up to the plate. Wasn’t a lot of fun reading the research from Derek. He did a hell of a job on this, but we’re gonna do this podcast, Conrad, but I can assure you, I’m gonna say some things today that you don’t want to hear about your father-in-law because everybody glosses over the real Ric Flair. Everybody glosses the Nature Boy. Everybody glosses over. If you want to go right for the jugular, let’s go. He’s an active alcoholic! And if you want me to go there, I’ll go there.”

Jeff Jarrett on what Ric Flair did to Jay Lethal: “Conrad, I tried to help your father-in-law up. I said literally, ‘Jay, don’t do this.’ I get why Jay’s slighted. Look, if you really want to get right down to it, who’s the one who took Jay Lethal out of New Jersey and said, ‘Jay, you’ve got a spot in TNA”? Guess who got him fired at TNA? Ric, Hulk [Hogan], Eric [Bischoff]. These are partners.”

Jarrett on how Flair got Jay Lethal fired from TNA: “Because he came begging for a job in TNA because he had 18 wives 3,000 payments to be made, and Uncle Sam was breathing down his throat. And he had a wonderful retirement match in Orlando in WrestleMania, and then all of the sudden, he’s going to come back, and say, ‘Hey! I want a job!’ You want to talk about egomaniac, Hulk Hogan is debuting January of 2010 and then Ric’s going to start the same night? How much sense [does that make]?”

Flair will team with Jay Lethal against Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. It will be held on Sunday, July 31 in Nashville, Tennesee and will be streamed live on FITE TV.

