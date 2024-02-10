Jeff Jarrett Thinks Vince McMahon Allegations Are The Biggest PR Issue In Wrestling History

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the likely match between WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 and the Vince McMahon allegations made by former WWE employee Janel Grant. You can check out some highlights below:

On the recent Raw segment with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes from the post-Royal Rumble episode: “I’ve said over and over, and over. Creative absolutely is subjective. And you’re telling me, ‘Hey, we may or may not pivot from Against All Odds. We may or may not pivot from Jerry Lawler’. Well Connie, here we are. And I’m just thinking about, I just referenced the worked shoot promos. So the shoot part of this storyline is that he legitimately — and I’m saying that in a wrestling sense — [Rollins has] already gotten beat three times. And Seth was 100% when Cody was 60% with a torn pec, and Cody won. Now Seth is — buddy, it’s one thing to have a bum chest, pec, tricep, bicep. Whatever it may be. When you have a bum leg, to me you go below 50%. And I’m talking about it in a professional wrestling sense. It’s the mobility. I told this to Seth’s face not long after I’d come back. I said, ‘Your athletic ability is uncanny, unique, specific to professional wrestling.’ He’s very good. There’s a lot of guys that are athletic and and a lot of guys that fit kind of the wrestling [style]. Seth has a unique ability and I’ve told him that. But when you have a bum knee, and you’re selling a guy on wrestling yourself, I can’t wrap my head around it.

“And yes, it’s subjective. But Connie, just this jumping off point, I kind of rewind and go, ‘Okay, based on my experience.’ And that is 37 years active in the business, and then we’ll call it another five years just kind of hanging around trying to figure out — these wrestlers come by and get their paychecks, but I just saw him beat show each other the night before. But anyway, kind of just that jumping-off point tells me that there are a lot of factors that are going on that I’m certainly not privy to.”

On the Vince McMahon allegations being a PR problem with WWE: “Not only — I think since I’ve been alive. Steroid trial, the Benoit situation. And there’s — look, those are two that come to mind. This situation is magnified. And look, that’s why I want to be careful. The Benoit situation was a loss of lives. Very, very tragic. But the founder, the world’s biggest box office attraction, Wrestlemania; all the different factors. Your question was if they’ve had a PR problem. I’m gonna say the biggest public relations issue in the history of our industry.”

