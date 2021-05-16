Jeff Jarrett Recalls Learning WWE Was Buying WCW, Vince McMahon Publicly Firing Him On RAW

On a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett discussed WWE buying WCW, Vince McMahon publicly firing him on RAW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jeff Jarrett on when he found out WCW was being sold to WWE: “Just hearing different things but nobody could really say exactly what was going to happen. But I knew that that’s when some contract talks really started boiling up. Not really with me, but with other guys like this thing is really selling. Basically, who’s going to be the crew, and who’s not going to be the crew, and what’s the middle? I knew my contract and who it was with. I did not know when I boarded the plane, I’m positive I didn’t. I did not know Vince had bought it when I left Nashville on that Wednesday and got down there.”

On the backstage reaction in WCW: “The younger guys, they were definitely coming to me. They knew I sort of knew what that machine looked like up there. I’m like I have no idea what this is going to look like. The end all be all important question was, what does Nitro and Thunder look like moving forward? What is the answer to those kinds of questions of ongoing content creation?”

On Vince McMahon firing him at the beginning of the RAW and Nitro simulcast and thinking it was an angle: “If you were to hear that back as a 37-year-old, I thought Vince is going to shoot an angle with me. It’s all about money. When I heard that he went through all of this, who’d he pick out? He can’t fire me because I’m not hired, I’m getting paid through November to October to December or whatever it is. Who’s he got that has a working relationship that drew him money? When I left in 99, was a red hot heel. He’s a business guy. Who can he take from this roster that he knows will do the job in spite of any circumstances, whether good, bad, or indifferent. My last night in ’95, I did the job to Shawn. I could’ve walked out beforehand. [In 99] did the job to Chyna and left. Who’s willing to do business? [I thought] he picked me to fire me and we’re doing an angle….as I heard that promo, it came back in my mind that he started RAW with Jeff. He started RAW with Jeff. Where are we going with this? People came up to me and asked me this, namely Bob Ryder.”

