Jennacide Not Cleared for Next Week’s Live NWA Powerrr
– NWA has announced that Jennacide will not be medically cleared to compete for physical activity for the NWA Powerrr live episode scheduled for January 31. Jennacide was originally slated to compete in the Champions Series finals at the event on Team Rock & Roll.
NWA noted that talks are underway regarding options for the team. Jennacide later tweeted, “Sorry to disappoint Team Rock N’ Roll & the NWA Fam! I’ll be back in fighting shape soon – never count the real Bionic Woman down for long.”
📰 We’ve unfortunately received word that @JENNACIDE000 will not be medically cleared for physical action in the Jan. 31st #ChampionsSeries finals at the LIVE #NWAPowerrr.
Negotiations are underway between Mgmt, Team Tyrus & Team RockNRoll regarding options. pic.twitter.com/H641Ky8Gb9
— NWA (@nwa) January 24, 2023
Sorry to disappoint Team Rock N’ Roll & the NWA Fam! I’ll be back in fighting shape soon – never count the real Bionic Woman down for long. 🤖 https://t.co/CTmi9VesB3
— JΣППΛᄃIDΣ (@JENNACIDE000) January 24, 2023
