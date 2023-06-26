Jeremy Prophet On His Experience Backstage At AEW Collision, Speaking With CM Punk & More

Jeremy Prophet worked a match on this past week’s AEW Collision, and he talked about his experiences at the taping. Prophet as an enhancment talent against Powerhouse Hobbs on the show, and he spoke with McGuire on Wrestling about the experience. You can check out the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On if he talked with anyone backstage: “Absolutely. I want to work there, so I’m going to pick as many brains as I can and just add that to my repertoire of knowledge. When you get the chance, going out for your match and you’re standing in Gorilla position, and then right beside you, there’s Chris Jericho just standing by himself and looking at the monitor, a guy who I idolized in this business, and I get the opportunity to say, ‘Hey Chris, it would mean the world to me if you could watch my match and give me any feedback.’ I’m the guy who does that. I’m a student of the game. I respect the people who came before me and who have been in this business, made a dollar, made a name for themselves. I want to be at that level. I’m definitely going to sit under the learning tree with guys like that.

On his backstage experience at the show: I can tell you tons of stories [from Collision], guys who were so kind with their time to sit down and speak to me and I was able to absorb so much knowledge. Guys like Samoa Joe, Chris Jericho, even CM Punk, right before going out for his match, mine was right before his and we happened to meet at Gorilla. I went to speak to him and tell him what I feel about him as a performer and someone who has done a lot for this business. He was very kind and gracious. He said, ‘Hey, call me Phil.’ He was really nice, asking me how long I had been working, how old I was. This was right before his match. It was really cool to have that interaction with someone like CM Punk, who is a top star.”