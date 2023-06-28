Jeremy Prophet On When He Found Out About His AEW Collision Match With Powerhouse Hobbs

Jeremy Prophet faced Powerhouse Hobbs on the second episoide of AEW Dynamite, and he recently revealed when he found out about the match. Prophet appeared on McGuire on Wrestling and talked about the match; you can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On finding out about the match: “When it comes down to it, you have to always be ready when that call comes. I think I was one of the last ones to be called for this event. I only found out, when the match was happening, I’d say maybe a couple of hours before, just like everyone else. You have to be ready. You can’t look the way I look, or perform the way I do, if you’re taking days off. You can’t just luck your way into it. I don’t work on luck. I’m well-rehearsed when the cameras are on, just like now for this interview. I can be great off the cuff, and we have to be trained to be able to improvise in the best and worst-case scenarios. When it comes down to it, I’m always ready for these kinds of things. I don’t have to get into shape, I am in shape. I don’t have to get ready, I am ready. I’ve been doing this for a long time, it’s second nature.”

On his mindset going into the match: “People were saying, ‘Are you nervous?’ What do I have to be nervous about? Okay, the lights and fans are different, but in that 20 x 20 ring, that’s the same thing I do, week in and week out. I try to stay more active than anybody in Canada. I run a rough schedule and take as many bookings as I can. I will wrestle every day if I have to, to catch the attention of a company like AEW to show them that I am going to kill it on the independent scene and put in the work day in and day out. I’m proud of the work that I do and I am going to throw it in people’s face because I’m not just going to hope that I will achieve. I will achieve this through sheer force of will. I will do everything I have to. Stepping in there with Hobbs, a lot of guys would get scared. I’m not scared of the physicality and I’m not scared of putting in work, that’s what I do. That’s what elite-level athletes do, and people who want to make it. I’m straight-forward about it. I want to be successful. I want to make my living in this business. It’s not a happenstance. It’s not a by-luck kind of thing. ‘Oh, I hope it happens.’ No, that’s not me. I’m 100% serious and focused on this. I’m going to achieve it through force of will and hard work. That’s who I am and how I’m wired.”