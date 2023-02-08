Jeremy’s MLW Underground Review 2.7.23  

Hello, MLW fans! It’s time for the long-debut of the promotion on REELZ with MLW Underground. I’m Jeremy Thomas, and tonight MLW makes its premiere on its new network home for what hopes to be a fun little show. It’s a big night for the company with Alex Hammerstone defending the MLW World Championship against AJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing Match and more. But that’s enough for me; let’s get right down to it, shall we?

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We kick off with a cold open that teases Jacob Fatu vs. Alex Hammerstone and shows off the past, present and future of the company and putting the company over as a clash of styles and a variety of talent. We see Richard Holliday and Alica Atout, Hammerstone, Taya Valkyrie, and Fatu. “We. Are. MLW!”

This Is Our Violent Solution! (AKA Title Sequence!)

* Matt Striker is in the ring and introduces Jacob Fatu, who last eliminated Real1 in Battle Riot to earn a title shot at a time of his choosing. Fatu comes to the ring looking hyped and Striker says that he’s been around them all, and Fatu has something special. He asks when Fatu is going to use his title shot.

Fatu says first, it feels good to be in Philadelphia. And they know him well; he doesn’t waste time. He calls for his shot against Hammerstone at SuperFight. He says Philly is where it started, and it’s damn sure gonna be the place where he gets his God damned belt back. Striker starts to speak again —

But here comes Real1. He says his name is “1” that everybody knows because he’s a certified G so he doesn’t need no ID. He says he doesn’t talk to Jakes, but make no mistake they have a situation, not conversation because everyone knows he won Battle Riot. He calls Fatu a “sloppy jalopy son of a bitch” (lots of muting by the audio team thus far). He says he and Fatu don’t sit at the same table, and no one wants to hear from the kid in the high chair, “little dog.” He calls Fatu a female dog because he comes from a long line of bitches. He runs down not-so-subtle references to several Anoa’i family members and calls the audience “Wal-Mart shoppers” before saying Fatu is a poor man’s Rikishi.

Fatu says if Real1 says one more f**king word, and he’s about to beat the f**k out of him. Security and officials get out and Real1 keeps screaming “word” as people hold Fatu back. Fatu is led away, and Real1 says he came here for a fight, mocking Fatu for leaving. He says that’s exactly what a Samoa would do —

And here comes Mancer! Mance Warner is out here now, and Real1 is out of the ring but looks like we have a referee and a match? No, Real1 has to speak more first. He says there ain’t no man in Mance and babbles some other nonsense. He asks if they want to see him fight Mance, and he walks onto the apron, saying Mance couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn and will beat Mance’s ass if he gets in the ring. The crowd chants for Mance and Real1 says they’re throwing hands.

Real1 vs. Mance Warner

Real1 shadowboxes a bit and they circle, Real1 gets ready and goes in but Mance decks him and Real1 goes down. The bell rings and the match is over.

Winner: Mance Warner (0:31)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: I mean, it’s nice to see Mance get a squash win but I don’t think that this was worth sitting through all of Enzo’s babbling. I get that he’s the annoying heel, but there is a line between annoying and “want to change the channel” and Real1 (that’s gonna take some getting used to) walks that line about as well as I would have during a New Year’s Eve 2022 sobriety test.

* We’re back and Real1 is having a tantrum at ringside, as we get a recap of his getting knocked out. Real1 walks to the back.

* We get a recap of the Hammerstone and EJ Nduka friendship and then feud. Hammerstone says he’ll give title shots to his friends, and Nduka then later says Hammerstone has been ducking him. We see Hammerstone beat Richard Holliday before Nduka comes out and calls for his title shot. Hammerstone says that sounds like a good idea to him — and then Nduka blindsides him. He says in a promo that he’s earned it and everyone’s gonna know who he is: the titan.

* The Bomaye Fight Club comes out and we get a recap of how the Opera Cup was stolen. Kane gets on the mic and says tonight he’s gonna shove this greasy, nasty, garbage Philly cheese steak down the throat of his victim. He asks who wants it, and someone in the audience says he sucks. He comes out to the outside and approaches the guy, smacking him with the cheese steak. He says don’t ever talk to him like that and gets back in the ring as the crowd chants “IT’S STILL GOOD!” Nduka goes back out and lays into the guy some more before entering the ring again.

He says the Bomaye Fight Club finally has his Opera Cup because it’s his tournament. And he doesn’t go anywhere without it being a prize fight, so he has a brick of cash for any of the hos in the back that want this work. No one comes out, so he says he’ll double it. The Marvelous Jafar is on his way out.

Alex Kane vs. The Marvelous Jafar

Kane attacks before the bell. He hits a belly-to-belly suplex on Jafar and trash talks him, then hits a gutwrench suplex. Kane picks Jafar up for a double underhook suplex, then nails another. Jafar is struggling to get to his feet and gets grabbed for an Exploder suplex into the turnbuckles and the ref stops the match.

Winner: Alex Kane (1:26)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Marvelous Jafar.

The ref backs Kane off, but he goes in and hits a German suplex, then another. Kane kicks Jafar out of the ring. Kane takes the mic and says he’s just getting warmed up and wants someone in the back to get what he just got.

It’s Davey Boy Smith Jr.! Davey Boy takes out the Bomaye Fight Club but Myron Reed comes out and attacks. Smith gets the Billington Bulldogs coming to his rescure as it becomes a full Pier 6 brawl with officials trying to break it up — until it starts right back up.

* We get a vignette for Lio Rush that shows off some of his moves and calls him the Bad Child. He returns soon.

* We get the Bet Online replay of the brawl we just saw, as well as Mance knocking Real out. Real1 has demanded a rematch and that’s next week with a street fight.

* EJ Nduka is backstage where he cuts a promo calling out Fatu and saying he’s already running his mouth, but he’s about to find out what happens when the gavel meets the hammer. He’s about to destroy Hammerstone and on February 4th, he’s going to face Fatu. Fatu calls himself part of the Bloodline, but Nduka says he’s topline. He’s Him, and when they step in the ring it’s game over. Now he’s going to go handle Hammer like he said he would.

* We get a vignette of AO– join or die. Mads Krugger is down in the backstage area with an OV card on his chest.

* Hammerstone is backstage and says a lot of the boys will be watching the monitor closer and wonder if the pecking order matters, or if people just get to call their shots and take what they think they deserve. He says EJ has the biggest ego in the locker room and the least amount of time in the business. The boys want to know that the work they put in still matters. Hammerstone says tonight he’s doing it for the fans, himself, and the boys in the back. He’s gonna shut down that ego and show why he’s leading the locker room, while EJ is just another guy in it.

* We have as vignette showing past MLW World Champions including Satoshi Kojima, Mike Awesome, Steve Corino, Shane Strickland, Low Ki, Tom Lawlor, Jacob Fatu, and now Hammerstone. It’s the World Heavyweight Championship Match.

MLW World Championship Last Man Standing Match

Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka

Nduka attacks Hammerstone with the title to start and tells the ref to start the count. Hammerstone is up to his knees at six, EJ moves in but Hammerstone picks him up and slams him into the corner. Chops by Hammerstone, he grabs EJ and puts him in the opposite corner. Shoulder to the gut and an elbow to the head, followed by a fallaway slam to Nduka. He grabs EJ and does another one for good measure, then lies in wait — big clothesline sends EJ over the top as we go to break.

Back from break and EJ took control on the outside during the break. He grabs a chair and drives it into Hammerstone’s ribs, then cracks it across Hammer’s back a couple of times. Hammerstone grabs the title and swings but EJ dodges and grabs Hammerstone for a drop back-first onto the apron. The ref starts the count, and Hammerstone is up at five.

EJ lays into Hammerstone and slams him into the apron. Hammerstone fights back and EJ batters him, then slams him back-first into the ringpost. The ref counts and EJ talks trash to Hammerstone, then rolls him into the ring. Hammerstone gets a shoulder into EJ’s gut and goes up top for a front missile dropkick! EJ to the outside and Hammerstone follows for some kendo stick shots to the back. EJ is up the ramp and takes a kendo stick to the chest. Hammerstone sets him up for a suplex on the stage, but Nduka fights free and picks Hammerstone up for a bodyslam onto the ramp. The ref starts the count and gets to seven before Alex gets to a knee, and we go to break again.

Back from break and they’re in the ring. Nduka has a chair set up and ring boards in the ring. He sets up another chair and makes his own makeshift table, then knocks Hammerstone down with a right cross. Stomps to Hammerstone and the other ringboard is set up in the corner. EJ lies in wait, Hammerstone turns around — whip toward the corner, but Hammerstone stops himself. He stumbles back and gets spinebustered through the makeshift table!

The ref starts to count and Hammerstone gets up at nine. EJ stomps him down in the corner and drops out of the ring, going under — he’s got a chain! Nduka wraps the chain around Hammerstone’s wrists to chain him to the ringpost, then lays in the fists.

EJ back in the ring and stomps away at Hammerstone and the ref counts — Hammerstone breaks free of the chain! He gets to his feet and is hulking up! he blocks a punch and lays in his own strikes to EJ, whip across the ropes reversed but Hammerstone with a clothesline! He grabs the chair and lies in wait, EJ is up at seven and takes the chair to the ribs. Chair shot to the back, and another! He spears Nduka through the ringboard in the corner! The ref counts EJ is up at nine.

Hammerstone with a jumping pump kick! He grabs EJ — Nightmare Pendulum! Hammerstone stacks the ringboard on EJ along with the chairs! The ref counts and hits 10!

Winner: Alex Hammerstone (11:26)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: The problem with Last Man Standing matches is that they have a tendency to be stop-and-start due to the nature of the gimmick. That was in play here, with the additional problem of the commercial breaks cutting out significant moments. Hammerstone and Nduka are great and they worked hard, but honestly the match we saw felt like a highlight reel of a better overall match, and I understand the show has a time limit but would have liked to see more of this.

Hammerstone celebrates his win — but here comes Jacob Fatu! Hammerstone exits the ring and stares off with Fatu as we close out for the night on a hype video for Real1 and Mance Warner’s street fight for next week.