Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 1.30.24  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight NXT is on the final stretch toward Vengeance Day. Tonight’s show will see Ilja Dragnov and Trick Williams face off before their NXT Championship match on Sunday. Trick will also have his hands busy in other matters as he and Carmelo Hayes take on the LWO in the semifinals of the Dusty Cup Tag Team Classic. Elsewhere, Roxanne Perez will battle Tatum Paxley after Paxley attacked her during the contract signing with Lyra Valkyria last week, Von Wagner gets an NXT Heritage Cup match against Noam Dar, Elektra Lopez settles her differences with Lola Vice and more. NXT always gives its all in the final push for their PPVs, so hopefully we’re in for a good show.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We kick off with a recap of the contract signing between Roxy and Lyra last week and their back-and-forth promo, leading into Tatum Paxley attacking Roxy to Lyra’s shock. We also get a recap of Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez being at each other’s throats and the near-end of Chase U. Finally, we get Melo whispering dissent into Trick’s ears about Ilja Dragunov’s intentions which lead to issues between them.

* And speaking of Melo and Trick, we’re kicking off with the Dusty Classic Semifinals

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals Match

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. The LWO

Melo and Wilde start off, they do some counterwrestling and trade holds before Wilde puts Melo on the mat with a headlock takedown off the ropes. Wilde up with a wristlock, Hayes rolls through it and hits an armdrag and another, dropkick from Melo! Melo shot into the ropes but Hayes dodges the dropkick and hits a bulldog. Trick tags in and hits a dropkick, but Wilde with a jawbreaker. Cruz tags in, double elbowdrop and Cruz sends Wilde into a senton on Trick before hitting a moonsault for two.

Cruz with a chop and goes for a whip, Trick blocks it and Cruz sent into the ropes, Trick catches a crossbody and hits a couple boxy slams. Cruz slips out of a third and hits a chop block, but gets pushed back into the ropes for a pop up uppercut. Melo in now and batters Cruz with chops and stomps in the corner. Whip across the ring reversed, Cruz charges into an elbow but hits an enzuigiri that sends Melo to the outside. Wilde tags in and DIVES onto Hayes, Trick comes down and Cruz dives on him as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Cruz is in control of Hayes, but Hayes fights his way out of the hold he’s in and tries to get to the tag. He batters Cruz but gets picked up — he floats over and hits a kick on Cruz! Both men down and crawling for their corners, they tag in Wilde and Trick. Trick with big leaping kicks, uppercut to Wilde and he takes out Cruz as well. He slams Wilde down, then picks him up for the Book End — Cruz charges in, he catches him for a double uranage for two!

Trick charges at Wilde in the corner, Wilde moves but Trick tags in Melo. Melo with an assisted splash onto Wilde for two. He goes up top but Wilde is up and crotches Melo, then tags in Cruz. Cruz with an enzuigiri to Trick, he kicks Melo who is in a Tree of Woe — both LWO members go for the Coast to Coast! Cover, it gets two-plus but Trick breaks it up.

Wilde picks up Melo, Melo catches him for a catapult but Cruz grabs Melo and hits a sling blade and takes out Trick. Melo and Cruz start trading blows on their knees, they’re back up and Cruz takes over — but eats a roundhouse kick. Cruz whiped into the corner, Cruz goes through and kicks Melo! Cruz goes up and doesn’t hit the 450, Wilde in now and leaps off the top — into a lungblower! Trick tags in and wipes out Wilde for three.

Winner: Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes (12:33)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: There were a couple late misses by the LWO that hurt the match as a whole, but other than that this was great.

After the match, Oba Femi attacks the LWO but Dragon Lee comes out for the save. The LWO batter Oba, but he overpowers them and takes out Cruz and Wilde. Lee up top and he leaps but Femi swats him to the ground and poses over them with the title.

* Ridge is with Ava, who says she has to protect him from himself and won’t let him fight all three Gallus members. Lexis King walks up to brownnose to Ava with a care package of Lexis merch. Riddge makes his case but King says now isn’t the time, because he has a special meeting with Ava. Ava says she was thinking about King and has a perfect start for Lexis: a match with Ridge. She hads the merch to Ridge, who regifts it to Lexis.

* Earlier today, Tatum was being creepy with a photo of her and Lyra. She tries to text Lyra, who walks up and says she got all the messages. She asks why Tatum attacked Roxanne and she says that she was doing what Lyra wanted. Lyra says she didn’t want that, and says that Tatum can’t fight her battles. Tatum creeps her own and leaves, Lyra sees the photo and says “Oh come on!”

Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

This match started in PIP, because Fuck You That’s Why. We’re back with Roxy in control of Tatum in an inverted front facelock, Tatum snapmares her off. Roxy batters Tatum and gets sent into the ropes, Tatum is down but kicks away at Roxy and then hits a splash on her in the corner. Tatum with a hangman suplex, cover gets two.

Roxy goes to the outside and Tatum hits Lyra’s through the ropes dropkick to Lyra’s bewilderment. Tatum rolls Roxy in and is distracted talking to Lyra, Roxy dives on her and rolls her in. Roxy to the top but she gets crotched by Tatum, who gets Roxy on her shoulders. Roxy escapes, hits Pop Rocks, three count.

Winner: Roxannne Perez (4:44)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Starting a match with a guest on commentary during the ad break and having it go only two minutes after that is an awful choice. Decent match, but we barely see most of it.

Tatum attacks Roxy after and Lyra pulls her off. Roxy and Lyra stare off.

* Arianna Grace is trying to give Wren Sinclair advice and is talking shit but Fallon walks in and says that she has BS coming out of her mouth. Grace says Fallon is disrespectful and presumptuous, and will… show some restraint. Fallon says she’s going to go get a match made.

* Elektra and Lola WALK backstage.

Elektra Lopez vs. Lola Vice

Elektra spears Lola at the bell and they trade mounted punches before getting up and knocking each other out of the ring. Lola with a kick to Lopez but she gets knocked into the ringpost and rolled in. Lola with a shot to Elektra but eats a knee to the head, she charges in but Lola dodges and kicks Lopez down before talking shit and delivering a hip smash for two.

Lopez with a scissor kick to a downed Lopez, followed by a chinlock. Lopez gets to her feet and dodges a roundhouse, rollup gets two. Elektra with a big kick and charges in, Lola goes for a triangle choke but Lopez slams her down.

Lopez and Lola trading shots in the ring, Lola takes over but Lopez blocks a kick and knocks Lola down a few times. Splash in the corner, short arm clotheslines and she picks Lola up for a swinging sidewalk slam for two.

Loipez picks Lola up, but Lola leaps up for a front sleeper. Lopez rolls into a two-count but Lola with a roundhouse that gets the pin.

Winner: Lola Vice (3:27)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Perfectly fine squash match to send Elektra off to Smackdown.

* Dijak is in the back watching and studying match footage as Joe Gacy walks in. Dijak says he’s thinking about kicking Joe’s ass again, Joe sits down and Dijak sets a night stick down on the table. Dijak asks what he wants and he says he came there to tell Dijak that he can’t get of him no matter what. He’ll keep coming back, and if Dijak didn’t understand it the first time… he plays the tape which has Gacy talking presciently. Dijak attacks him. Okay then.

Ridge Holland vs. Lexis King

Lockup to start, Ridge shoves King. Lock back up but King goes under and shoves Ridge. Wristlock but Ridge quickly turns it around and takes King down, cover and kickout at less than one as we go to PIP break.

We’re back with King knocked down by Ridge. He works over Lexis’ shoulder, Lexis gets to the ropes and headbutts Ridge. Lexis runs at Ridge and is put on his shoulders, but he slides down the back and takes out the leg. Ridge knocks Lexis down and they go to the outside, where King takes down Ridge by targeting the leg again.

Back in and King stomps at Ridge, then puts him in the corner for a boot choke. Break at four, Lexis argues with the ref and then charges in but Ridge catches him. Ridge with some punches, but King takes back over in the corner, snapmares him over and hits a kick to the spine for two. King goes into a reverse chinlock, Ridge to his feet and rights out of it but eats a swinging neckbreaker for two.

Lexis lays in some knees to the side of the head, then hits a charging clothesline to the back of the head for two. King looking frustrated now, he kicks at Ridge’s chest. Ridge to his feet, he catches a kick and hits King with a belly to belly and a second! Avalanche in the corner, he sends King across the ring and charges into a kick. But Ridge grabs Lexis for a sidewalk slam, then goes for a powerbomb but King escapes and kicks the knee.

King goes for the Coronation, Ridge escapes and hangs King on the ropes. Knees to the body and head, clothesline to the back of the head — and Gallus is out here! Ridge attacks them all and rolls Joe into the ring, he gets tossed by Ridge and King with a superkick! Hangman Coronation for three.

Winner: Lexis King (9:36)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: This was…fine? Neither King nor Ridge are ring generals but this was a perfectly competent match. The ending worked well enough considering Holland’s feud with Gallus, but I’m not sure where this is going and not in an anticipatory way.

Gallus attacks Ridge post-match and bring chairs into the ring. They batter Holland and set his leg into a chair, then hit the chair with another chair. They shout at Holland and pose over him.

* Andre Chase can’t believe he’s saying goodbye to Chase U forever. Duke and Riley walk in and they say it’s time to do it one more time.

* Melo and Trick are celebrating in the locker room, and Trick says he was surprised to see Melo at the Rumble. Haye says he was surprised to see Trick at Smackdown. Melo says he doesn’t trust Ilja and is just looking out for them. Melo says they’re first and goal and he’s about to get that NXT Championship, but he can’t let Ilja get in his head. Trick says he knows who Ilja is and they’ve been dancing around each other, but he’ll settle it tonight. Melo says Trick will be in the ring and realize what he was saying was right.

* Chase U is in the ring — or Chase, Duke and Riley at least — and Chase says it seems like only yesterday he introduced Chase U to the world. He knows he gets hot-heated but it’s just passion because he knew the impact Chase U would take. An institution of higher learning became one of NXT’s biggest success stories, and he believes the memories they made together will stand the test of time. While he has nobody to blame except himself, he is grateful he was able to share it with them all.

Duke says Chase has been a positive influence on his life and others. He was a different man when he joined Chase U and was able to see what impact it had. Becoming Chase U MVP was the greatest day of his life and Chase U is special to all of them. He feels its important that everyone around the world remember Chase U the way they experienced it. So he threatened some students — er, had some help from students — and put together a video.

The video is an montage set to “Tell Me A Lie” before going into a series of Chase U profanity-laden rants. This is fantastic. We get Thea Hail’s joining the school and their trip to London, as well as some of the groups’ successes. It’s a tribute to the wild highs and lows, and I love it.

Chase is emotional in the ring and clears his throat. He says this whole situation has been a teachable moment and tells Duke and Riley he looks forward to what’s next, but this is goodbye —

JACY IS HERE WITH THEA! Jacy says if you want something said, ask a man. But if you want something done, ask a woman. Chase says they’re saying their goodbyes, and Jacy says are they? She admits she didn’t think she’d fit in Chase U and maybe she came in a bit toxic, but she found herself looking for friends and saw the bond they had with each other. And she found the way he was protective over Thea inspiring. She thought maybe even she could change. So when she saw they were in trouble, she had to do something about it. Because say what you want? She’s fiercely loyal to the things and people who matter the most. So she had to look inside her comfort zone and did just that. They’re not saying goodbye to Chase U, because she introduces the Ladies of 2024 Chase U calendar. A bunch of Chase U ladies come out to show it off.

Jacy says the projected sales will not only save Chase U from debt but get them to the promised land. Jacy says they’ll make money and the calendar goes on sale this Sunday at Vengeance Day. It will launch them into the next decade! Chase is speechless and hugs Jacy, and says she had her doubts but says Jacy is officially in Chase U.

* Tony D talks about the things they take seriously: business and family. It’s time for them to take over. Adriana says she always was called the girl with the big mouth but no one’s been able to shut her up. Tony D and Stacks talk her up and talk about how everyone calls Rizzo when it’s needed. Rizzo says sometimes you need a lady who will crack someone in the mouth. Tony D says OTM are in over their head and will find out why the streets belong to the Don of NXT and the D’Angelo Family.

* Fallon is working out and Brooks walks in and talks memories with Fallon. He was wondering if they could — Wren walks in and Fallon has her match, so they can talk later. Blake looks dejected.

* Chase U is celebrating backstage and Jacy says they need cases of booze for Vengeance Day. Chase thanks Jacy and says she saved not only Chase U, but his life. Lexis King comes in and creeps on Thea and Jacy, asking for a signed spicy calendar. Riley gets in his face and Lexis says no one likes him. He leaves and Thea says everyone likes Riley including her — uh, kinda. Gacy and Dijak brawl their way into the scene as officials break them up.

Fallon Henley vs. Arianna Grace

Arianna wants Fallon to kiss the hand and gets a wristlock instead. Grace rolls through and escapes, then spins around and waves to the crowd — so Fallon reapplies the hold and puts Grace on the mat. Grace to her feet but gets put right back on her knees. She gets back to her feet and nails Fallon, who counters an Irish whip with a short arm back elbow. Fallon ducks a clothesline and is caught in a couple armdrags.

Fallon into the ropes and runs Grace over, back onto the ropes and she trips Grace up, then hits a side kick to the head. Grace in the bottom rope, Fallon slides out and hits the uppercut as we go to PIP break.

Back from break and Grace has Fallon in a chinlock on the mat. Henley fights to her feet and punches out of the hold, she sends Grace into the ropes, Grace with a high kick but Fallon counters with a rollup for two. Fallon gets Grace on her shoulders but she escapes and yanks Fallon to the mat. Back into the chinlock, she slams Fallon’s head into the mat and rubs her face in it.

Chinlock again, Henley gets to a sitting position but Grace slams her back. Fallon is angry and gets to her feet, back kick to Grace, a right hand and a clothesline. She charges in the corner for a back elbow and hits a bulldog off the ropes. Grace escapes but gets cut off by Henley, who rolls her in. Jakara Jackson in the ring for the distraction and Lash hits a pump kick to Fallon, rolling her in and Grace pins her.

Winner: Arianna Grace (8:39)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Fallon and Grace are both decent in the ring and this was quite solid. Didn’t love the ending, but Grace’s reactions sold it.

* OTM are chilling and Jaida Parker says people have been putting her in a box her whole life. Lucien says when you hit different, people don’t get you. Bronco says that Tony D, Stacks and Rizzo will find out that OTM isn’t just a saying. Jaida says she’s not changing for no one and she came from nothing, just like the rest of them. SCRYPTS says they played the game for a while, but they’re done. Tony D and family will learn at Vengeance Day they should have stared on the sidewalk.

* We start with Meta-Four’s entrance but cut to the outside where Dijak is beating on Gacy on top of a trailer. He is about to throw Gacy into the dumpster below, Gacy fights back but gets kicked into the dumpster.

* Bron is backstage on the phone and Baron Corbin comes in calling him “Mr. Royal Rumble.” He praises Bron but says that he didn’t get a phone call and the Wolfdogs were better than this. Bron stops him and asks what he called them. He points out that last week Baron hated it, and Corbin says it was stuck in his head like a bad song. Corbin says to focus on the now: Trick and Melo. They both owe Melo. Bron says they’re going to win the cup and become NXT Tag Team Champion. Bron says “Wolfdogs,” Corbin says he ruined it but then does the fistbump.

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Noam Dar vs. Von Wagner

Round One (0 – 0)

They circle to start, Noam with a couple of kicks. Headlock, Von shoves him off and runs him over. Dar goes under Von in the corner but gets run over again. Von grabs Dar but Dar with kicks to the arm, he locks in a wristlock but Von flips through and hits an armdrag on Dar!

Dar slaps Von and gets planted in the corner, then slams him down and batters him. He picks Dar up for a suplex toss. Von grabs Dar for a gutwrench suplex, then picks him up to hit an F5 toss. Von tags off the wrist tape and batters Dar, then beats on him for the last few seconds. He continues it after the bell and tries to take it to Von during the rest period but Dar gets to safety.

Round Two (0 – 0)

Von attacks Dar at the bell and then clotheslines Ora over the top. Dar with a big kick to Von and gets the first pinfall as we go to PIP break.

Round Three (Dar 1 – 0)

We’re a minute left after PIP break and Von holds Dar up for a 13 second delayed vertial suplex. Dar falls out of the ring, Von rolls him back in and Lash and Jakara grabs his feet — and Fallon and Wren even the odds! Dar grabs Von going for a kneebar, he gets it locked in but time runs out. Dar wouldn’t let go for a couple seconds.

Round Four (Dar 1 – 0)

Dar charges in with a kick at the bell, but Von plants him for a two count. Dar back up and hits several shots to the face, he lays in elbows to the back of the head but Von blocks one and picks Dar up for a bodyslam. Von charges for a boot but Dar pulls the ropes down and he spills to the outside. Dar out and hits a dropkick to the knee, banging it into the ring steps.

Back in the ring, Dar goes for the Nova ROller but Von hits a big boot. Jumping knee from Von, he charges but Dar dodges and Von hits the ringpost. Von with a rollup but Dar reverses for three.

Winner: Noam Dar

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This was a standard Noam Dar Heritage Cup match. Nothing to say about it beyond that, and wondering what it did for Von.

Von attacks Dar after the match when Dar talks shit to Stone’s kids. He goes to powerbomb Dar through the boot, Ora stomps him so Ora gets the bomb through the booth.

* Ava yells at Dijak and Dijak says he wants Gacy at Vengeance Day, No DQ. Ava says Gacy is in no position to compete, and Gacy climbs over the top of the dumpster to say it founds like fun, he’s in. Ava says Dijak has his match and to get out.

* Trick Williams and Ilja WALK backstage.

* Vic runs down the Vengeance Day card.

* Trick is in the ring and says he has a lot on his mind. He calls out Dragunov, who comes to the ring. He says he loves the look on Trick’s face, as he’s ready to fight on Sunday and so is he. He’s ready to fight for his life against the hottest WWE star. They will Whoop That Trick. He extends his hand, but Trick pushes it down.

Trick says not this time and maybe Ilja’s even stronger than he looks. He says Ilja calls himself a czar and a czar will do what it takes to stay on top. Ilja says that Melo is giving him bad advice, and their relationship is built on respect. Trick says he thinks Ilja has been playing him the whole time, and Ilja says his body was destroyed and he destroyed it for this brand, pushing it, his opponents, and Trick to the next level. And he’ll do it all over again, and Trick is talking to him this way?

Trick says he did push him to the next level, but he pushed the match back so he would be double booked. Ilja says he didn’t force him to accept; he offered it and Trick took it. And he played mind games, yes — against Corbin, because he made things personal. He says it’s not his fault that Trick is a victim of his own success and maybe he should be more concerned about Melo. He says he had his moment in the sun and now Melo needs him when he needs to be focused.

Trick says he’ll be focused, and they will with the Dusty Classic before he goes toe to toe to take the title off Ilja. Ilja says Trick is not focused and doesn’t know who to trust. He says their rivalry made them more the man he is today than Melo ever did. Trick says leave Melo out of it, and Ilja says it’s not about Melo, it’s about Trick. And if Trick shows a bit of weakness, he’ll destroy him and everything he built.

Trick says no one, not even the Mad Dragon, can destroy what he built. He’s not the same as before, and he’s building the world on his destiny. Ilja loves this look and knows Trick will give him everything. Trick will write history on Sunday, but not the history he thought. Trick says may the best man win, and he extends a hand. Ilja takes it and hugs him — and Bron and Corbin attack! Hayes comes out for the save but gets overwhelmed. Trick saves Melo and they send Bron and Corbin over the top. Officials hold them back, and Trick turns around to look at Ilja who talks at him as Melo watches off to the side.

And with that, we’re done for the night!