Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 10.17.23  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! After last week's star-studded episode we're back to the usual. That doesn't mean that it won't be a fun episode, as we have an NXT Championship #1 contender's match between Dijak, Baron Corbin, and Carmelo Hayes as well as the Bada Bing Bada Boom Tag Team Battle Royal for an NXT Tag Team Championship match at Halloween Havoc. In addition, Tegan Nox will battle Lyra Valkyria as the latter prepares to face Becky Lynch at Halloween Havoc. And of course The Man herself comes back around. Should be a fun show!

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We start off with a recap of last week’s NXT including Paul Heyman talking with Ava, Cody Rhodes being the guest GM, Ilja defeating Dirty Dom with LA Knight as the referee (and Dijak attacking Ilja), the #1 contender’s match being booked, Cena’s promo and Bron confronting him, and the main event which saw Melo beat Bron and then Taker coming out to chokeslam him.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with the tag team battle royal!

Bada Bing Bada Boom Tag Team Battle Royal

It starts off as a brawl and Damon Kemp is eliminated right off the bat. Gulak is sent to the back as well. Nima throws Tank Walker over the top and he’s on the apron, but gets knocked down and Hank exits. Julius sends Briggs into the corner but gets elbows in the back of the head. Andre Chase catches him in the corner and tries to eliminate him as Wolfgang and Briggs go out onto the apron and trade shots. Brooks Jensen goes to dive on Wolfgang, but Wolfgang pulls the rope down and he and Briggs are gone!

Enofe and Blade double team Ridge Holland, but he picks them both up over his shoulder and dumps them over the top! Humberto is working over Chase in the corner with a boot choke as Ridge hits Julius with an uppercut and Butch is almost out at Nima and Price’s hands. Joe Coffey is put over the top and skins the cat, Wolfgang goes under the ropes to save him but a Brutus Smash sends Joe to the floor! Gallus is out!

Ridge has Nima and Price comes to his rescue, but Butch goes to stop him! SCRYPT goes to dive and make the save but all four are sent over the top! We’re down to Angel & Humberto, the Creeds, and Chase U — and Julius bodydrops Humberto over the top! Julius & Brutus stare down Chase U — and Humberto and Angel dump the Creeds! Apparently the ref didn’t see Humberto and Angel’s elimination.

We’re off to the regular match now and Chase and Duke double team Angel in the corner. Wristlock shoulder blocks by Duke, Chase tags in and he’s whipped into a drop-toe hold and basement dropkick as we hit a PIP break.

We’re back as Andre Chase is sent into the ropes and tripped, pulled to the outside and then pushed up to the apron where Angel hits a double knee strike. Chase rolled back in, Angel covers for two. Angel with mounted punches, he puts Chase against the ropes and tags in Humberto for a leapfrog splash. Cover gets two again.

Humberto puts Andre on the ropes for a boot choke, he distracts the ref and Angel kicks Chase in the head. Another boot choke followed by a push into the corner and a splash. Angel tags in, Humberto whipped into a dropkick on Duke Hudson. Chase gets a rally shot and goes for the tag but Duke is down, Angel hits him hard. Chase is back up though and lays in somes shots. He goes for the tag, Humberto catches him and pushes him back but he rolls through for the hot tag!

Duke in and takes out both Angel and Humberto. He catches akick by Angel and flips him onto Humberto. Humberto tries to dive in on him in the corner but gets caught with a uranage. He covers but Angel breaks it up. Chase tags in and hits a rana on Angel to the outside, high crossbody off the top for a nearfall.

Chase grabs Humberto but he fights through, Angel takes out Duke on the outside and Humberto rolls Chase up for a nearfall. He hits a powerbomb and gets a two-plus. Angel tags in, they go to set him up and Brutus is here! He distracts the ref as Julius pulls Humberto out of the ring! Chase with a rana and cover for three!

Winner: Chase U (15:35)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: The battle royal was a typical quick battle royal, where it was just one elimination after the other. Nothing offensive there. The final match was damned good and the the finish played into the battle royal ending fine. Nice to see Chase U get another title shot.

* Blair Davenport says that if Gigi thought their fleeting victory ended their rivalry she was mistaken. She says after everything they’ve been through, it doesn’t make her weak and just more dangerous. She gets if Gigi wants to take the cheap victory and run, but if she wants to prove herself than she should face Blair at Halloween Havoc.

* We get another vignette from Lexis King watching people talk about Brian Pillman. He says superstars would talk about how much fun they had with him and how much they loved him. He says he’d look into their eyes and lie through his teeth, saying he loved him too. He says he never knew the man and he spent more nights in a hotel room than he did at home. He’s in no one’s shadow. He says Halloween Havoc is the start of his career, not the continuation of someone else’s. He’ll make his name bigger than his father’s — and that name is Lexis King.

* New Years Day’s “Vampyre” is the theme for Halloween Havoc. They’ll be performing live next week.

* Here comes Melo! He gets a mic and says that it’s good to be Melo, and last week he stood in the ring with the greatest of all-time John Cena, and shoulder-to-shoulder with The Undertaker. He says this life is crazy and he feels like he’s living in a video game on Universe Mode —

And here comes Corbin! He says he’s listening to Melo be a fanboy and he’s not going to do that. He thought Melo was different, and says fans should be in the stands, not the business. He saw John Cena was sitting with Cena for an hour and asked for an autograph and picture, did it with Cody as well and posted about Undertaker on Instagram. Corbin says maybe he should focus on his career and not being a fan, and he’d still have his title.

Dijak comes out and babbles about what he will do, which is win tonight and take the title. He says Corbin’s right; all of Melo’s pandering will mean nothing when he’s looking in his eyes. Corbin says no one can look in his eyes because he’s wearing sunglasses inside. Dijak says that’s real cute and he sees Corbin in the back crying and complaining that people don’t respect him. Corbin says he’s not afraid of him for one of two reasons: he doesn’t know about him or he’s just too stupid.

Melo says if Dijak wants to be on a jersey, he’ll get one made for him. Dijak goes apopletic and Ilja appears on the Tron, saying they need to focus on their match and he’ll be watching to see who wins and who he’ll face at HH night two. He says last night was historical and that Cody Rhodes’ last decision last week is that there’s another competitor in the match —

TRICK WILLIAMS! Trick comes out and Melo is SHOOK. Trick cuts the music and says it is what it is. The match has just become a Fatal Four-Way and he tells Melo to relax, then tells them let’s talk about it. Dijak says let’s talk about how Trick stabbed Melo in the back, while Corbin says let’s talk about those ugly ass pants. Trick says Corbin is the last person to talk about ugly. Trick says this is his chance to become NXT Champion. He says he knows Melo is good with this and it doesn’t change nothing at all.

Corbin says it changes everything, Melo is shook. Melo was taking pictures like a fan last week, and Melo did business. And he did it all behind Melo’s back and didn’t tell him about it. Melo says he’s not gonna let Corbin or Dijak throw him off his game. He knows who he is and who Trick is, and he’ll put anyone down to end back up on top. Dijak asks what about Trick, and Melo and Trick stare off — and Corbin and Dijak attack! They fight off Dijak and Corbin, and Melo looks like he’s about to attack Trick but thinks better of it.

* Earlier today, Fallon is talking to the NXT Breakout Competitors and giving them advice when Tiff walks in and says who wants to hear from someone who made it to the finals! She calls Fallon “Huntley” not Henley, and Fallon says that Tiff is a perfect example of what these girls shouldn’t be. Tiff says they should be more like Fallon, a girl who hangs out at a horse farm? It’s giving poor. Toodles!

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Match

Karmen Petrovic vs. Jaida Parker

Lockup to start, they jockey for position and break — but Jaida with a shot to the head. She picks Karmen up, Karmon floats over into a wristlock. She ducks a swing and trips Jadia, then comes off the ropes for a clothesline. Irish whip blocked by Jaida so Karmen with a headscissor takeover for two.

Back up and Jaida snaps Karmen’s arm on the ropes, then hits a wristlock shoulderblock takedown and another. Jaida works over the shoulder but gets rolled up for two. She blocks a punch and hits a kick to the back of the head, Jadia sends her into the corner though and places her on the second rope for a slap and then leaps up to drop onto her for a two-count.

Jadia with a shoulderlock, but Karmen fights out until getting stopped with a kneelife. Petrovic with a legsweep and then a couple lariats, she somersaults into a kick and takedown, spin kick from Karmen and a spin kick to the bag. Leg chinlock picks up the submission win.

Winner: Karmen Petrovic (3:38)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Fine enough match for three and a half minutes. Both have a ways to go but you can see the potential there.

* Tegan Nox is prepping backstage when Natalya walks in, saying Tegan was there for her last night so she’s here for her tonight.

Tegan Nox vs. Lyra Valkyria

Circle and lockup to start, Lyra takes control but Tegan reverses into a wristlock that Lyra reverses and takes Tegan to the mat. Tegan reverses into a shoulderlock, Lyra back up into a wristlock. Takedown and cover gets two.

They lock back up, Tegan in the corner but she shoves Lyra back and runs her over. Into the ropes, they flip over each other and Lyra charges into some forearms that knock her down. Tegan picks her up, whip into the corner, Tegan charges but Lyra goes up and over. Sunset flip for a nearfall and Tegan goes right back to the shoulder for control. Wristlock, Nox spins out of it and tags Nox down, roll-up for two, Tegan reverses for two, crucifix for two but Tegan with a BIG elbow.

Tegan goes up top but Lyra is up and knocks her to the outside, dropkick through the ropes. She’s out and rolls Nox in as we go to break.

We’re back and Lyra sends Tegan into the ropes, they do some dodging and come off into a double crossbody. Both slow to get up and Natalya gets the crowd going a bit as they start trading elbow shots on their knees. It devolves into slaps and they get up, Lyra with a backslide for two. Lyra with a kick combo and a Northern Lights bridge for another two-count.

Lyra lays in the kicks to the chest, Nox says to bring it and Lyra kicks her right in the head for a nearfall! My feed went a bit wonky but Nox hit a fallway slam and bridged for two. Nox slams Lyra down and charges into the corner for a senton, she pulls Lyra out and gets two and a half. Suplex attempt blocked, Lyra send into the corner but goes up and over, enzuigir to Tegan.

Lyra sets Tegan on the top and follows up, Tegan is fighting Lyra off and she drops Lyra with a front suplex. Somersault senton into a cover for a nearfall, followed by a kick to the jaw. Lyra to the outside, Nox dives onto her and rolls her in. She goes to cover for two and Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are here? Natalya and Tegan confront her, Tegan has to roll back in and gets a roll-up for two. Roundhouse finishes it.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria (11:34)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: They had some good moments here but it perhaps had a bit too much buildup for the time it had. The win for Lyra was obvious since she has the big title match and I don’t mind that they used it to kickstart a Tegan & Natiie feud with Chelsea and Piper, but it did feel a little jarring in execution. Not bad by any stretch, but I did expect a touch more.

Tegan and Natalya brawl with the Women’s Tag Champs to the back and Lyra gets the mic, saying no one was coming between her and her Title match. Every drop of sweat, every decision bad and good was leading to this match. She says Becky saw something in her and it lit a fire that took her here. She was working toward becoming the first Irish-born NXT Women’s Champion, but Becky took that from her. But she’s learned from Becky that if someone closes the door in your face you kick down another. She couldn’t beat Becky to becoming the first, but she will beat Becky at HH.

Becky appears on the Tron and says that their late friend used to send her videos to keep an eye out for her and he was right. Lyra was #1 on her list and not because she wanted it to be two Irish girls fighting for the title but because she is good. But Becky is better. Lyra can say Becky’s her hero and that it’s her dream match, but when she gets in the ring she’ll have to despise her because that’s what she’ll have to do to win. Welcome to the big time.

* Trick walks up to Melo and Melo complains about being blindsided, saying they had a plan last week. Trick says it was Melo’s plan. He beat Dom for the title and he wants more of it, he is in the same place that Melo was last year. But he should have told him and he apologizes. Melo says that he could have told him, but Trick says he was nervous. Melo says he gets it but tonight he’s gotta do what he’s gotta do. Trick says he’s the same. They say it’ll still be them against the world, but when Trick walks off Melo doesn’t seem as certain.

* Gigi Dolin is walking backstage and is asked about Blair’s challenge. She says Halloween is her favorite time of year, and Halloween Havoc is her favorite event. She says in the spirit of Halloween, she doesn’t think Shotzi would mind and unveils the Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal wheel. She spins it and it comes up “Lights Out.”

* Vic Joseph gives an update on Von Wagner as we get a recap of Bron Breakker’s crushing of Von’s head. We get footage of Von trying to recover through physical therapy with Robert Stone supporting him. Von says he can’t do it, and Stone says yes he can. He tries to pull the band and can’t. Stone says Von needs to focus and he knows he can do it.

Von says Stone risked his safety at No Mercy and could have hurt him way more than he hurt Von. Von says he knows and he did it because of what Bron did. He started it, but he knows when Von is ready he’ll finish it. Von asks for the damned band.

Kiana James vs. Shotzi

Kiana kicks Shotzi in the gut to start and starts shoving her around, before slamming her headfirst into the mat. Shotzi laughs and Kiana slaps her, only to get slapped back. Shotzi with a snapmare and then climbs for mounted punches, Kiana goes under but is hit with a crossbody. Kiana tries to whip Shotzi across the ring but she stops herself and screams.

Shotzi takes over and hangs Kiana in the ropes for four. Shotzi back up but gets kicked in the head on the apron and knocked to the floor as we go to break.

We’re back as Kiana is going at Shotzi in the corner. She charges in, Shotzi gets the boot up, my feed got wonky again and now Kiana has Shotzi in a chinlock. Shotzi fights to her feet but is put right on the mat, Kiana with elbows to the shoulder and goes back into the chinlock to wear Shotzi down.

Shotzi to her feet and hits a snapmare, she goes up and over a charging Kiana and hits a couple clotheslines, then a kick. She charges at Kiana in the corner, gets put on the apron and kicks Kiana in the head. Shotzi grabs Kiana and goes off the apron, snapping Kiana against the middle rope! Kiana falls to the outside and Shotzi dives onto her!

Back in, Shotzi goes up top but Kiana shoves her off the top. Kiana is distracted as Roxy is here and pulls the brick out of Kiana’s bad! The ref argues with Roxy as Shotzi hits Kiana with the bag and then drops to pretend she got hit. The ref pulls the bag away, Kiana charges Shotzi but Shotzi to the outside to dodge. Up top, she blasts Kiana and gets the pin.

Winner: Shotzi (8:39)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This was the epitome of “fine.” It was here to get Shotzi some time before she hosts Halloween Havoc next week. There was nothing wrong with it, but it certainly didn’t have to be eight and a half minutes long because it did drag in the middle.

* McKenzie is with Lash and Ora and asks about Jakara having to pull out. They get on the phone with Noam Dar, who says Jakara needs to lose the arm. McKenzie is skeptical and Akira Tozawa comes up to ask where Dar is. They blow him off.

* We cut backstage where Trick was attacked! GASP! Melo is there and calls for help, which is definitely non-suspicious in any way.

* Kelly Kincaid says Trick is being sent to a hospital and is out of the main event, and no one knows who attacked him.

* McKenzie tries to get a word with Dom and asks him about Nathan Frazer. Dom says he didn’t know who Frazer is and is done with him, as Frazer walks up and just decks him. It turns into a brawl across the backstage area as officials try to separate them. Dom is running and it spills to the ringside area. Dom rolls Nathan in and follows but gets taken down. Back up, Dom catches a kick but Frazer with an enzuigiri and a Twist of Fate. Up top, Frazer goes to splash him but Rhea Ripley made the save.

* Roxy and Shotzi are walking backstage and Shotzi says Roxy is more sure of herself and ballsy than last year and she likes it. Roxy doesn’t get why Kiana is angry with her and says that Kiana is in her own way. They walk up to the Wheel and Roxy spins it — she’s taking on Kiana in a Devil’s Playground Match. Roxy says she’s already shown the world how far she’s willing to go and this Devil’s Playground will be Kiana’s hell.

* Arianna Grace says that her heart goes out to Jakara Jackson and she gets the pain of being sidelined with injury, she was sidelined with one worse than Jakara and she came back better than ever. She hopes Jakara does, but she accepts her bye — which she’s not getting.

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Match

Arianna Grace vs. Brinley Reece

Arianna calls for a pause right away and tells Reece to kiss her hand. Reece grabs the hand and sends Grace into the corner, bodyslam and then back into the corner. Reece with a splash, dodged by Grace who judo tosses Reece down and then covers for two. Stomps by Grace and another cover for two.

Grace with a suplex and cover for two, then goes right into a chinlock. Brinley to her feet, she powers out but Grace with a knee to the gut. Into the ropes, Brinley with a sunset flip for two. She gets another pin for two but Grace with a kick to the gut. Suplex attempt reversed by Brinley, and she hits another two followed by a whip to the corner. Handstand clothesline, she gets Grace on her shoulders but Grace with s face rake and a slam for three.

Winner: Arianna Grace (2:55)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Meh.

* McKenzie asks Bron about last week, and Bron says yes, last week’s show was the most talked-aboout in history — because of him. Robert Stone walks in and Bron asks how he’s doing. Stone says not great but better. Bron doesn’t care and he says Stone should go back to Von. Stone says Bron doesn’t care and just goes from moment to moment. Stone says his kids ask him every day about it and he starts to snap. Bron says do something about it and Stone lays out the Halloween Havoc challenge. Bron promises to do to Stone what he did to Von.

Set For Next Week:

– NXT Women’s Title: Becky vs. Lyra

– Lights Out Match: Gigi vs. Davenport

– NXT Breakout Tournament Semis

– Lexis King’s in-ring debut

– Devil’s Playground Match: Roxy vs. Kiana

– NXT Tag Team Titles: The Family vs. Chase U

NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Dijak

Corbin and Dijak approach Melo, who nails both of them. Dijak with a goozle but Melo fights out of that; same with Corbin. They double goozle him and he escapes it, enzuigiri’s Corbin but they take over and Dijak hits a chokeslam backbreaker. They both go to cover and the alliance ends as they start to fight.

Dijak down and Melo takes over on Corbin, then kicks Dijak from the apron. Up top and he dives but Dijak catches him and just chucks him across the ring. Dijak with stomps to Melo and Corbin shoves him. Dijak and Corbin now trading blows as Melo gets to his feet slowly. he springboards but gets caught — he turns it into a double DDT! Two-count on Corbin, two-count on Dijak and we’re going to PIP break.

We’re back as Melo is splashing both Corbin and Dijak. Corbin dodges another splash and nails both Dijak and Melo, but gets kicked by Dijak. Melo goes for a suplex but gets countered by Dijak, who flings him into Corbin! Dijak puts Corbin on his shoulders, Corbin slips off and hits a suplex. He dodges a shot by Melo and knocks him down, then goes up to the second rope for an elbow drop that gets two.

Dijak clotheslines Corbin over the top and goozles Melo, he picks Melo up BUT MELO HITS THE LUNGBLOWER! Melo goes up but Corbin pills him to the floor, then hits a Death Valley Driver onto the ringside mats.

Corbin rolls Melo in but is kicked by Dijak as he tries to enter. Dijak goes for the discus boot on Melo, but Melo catches it and takes Dijak down. He sends Corbin to Djiak for a High Justice, cover but Melo breaks it up with a superkick. Melo covers for two.

Melo and Dijak are trading shots, Melo with a superkick but comes off the ropes into a HUGE boot. Cover gets a nearfall. Both men slow to get up with Corbin on the outside. Dijak sends Melo into the corner, fires off with back elbows and an overhand chop. But Melo is fighting his way out until Dijak kicks him to the ground.

Dijak sets Melo on the top and nails him, he shrugs off a kick and hits some overhand shots. Dijak up top with Melo, he goes for the superplex but Melo fights it off and slides under. Powerbomb attempt but Corbin is in for a stomp to the chest. Corbin now climbs up, he goes for a German but Dijak blocks it — Hayes up and hits a DOUBLE POWERBOMB on Corbin and Djiak!

All men down at the moment, Melo and Corbin are up and trade shots. Melo to the outside, he nails Corbin and goes to springboard but is NAILED with a shot to the jaw. Corbin for a chokeslam attempt but Dijak escapes. End of Days by Corbin, Melo immediately blasts Corbin and covers Dijak for three.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes (12:31)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: They started off slow but built it very nicely and had some cracking sequences in there. Melo getting the win made the most sense considering his story with Trick.

* Lyra is backstage watching Melo and then looks at her picture with Becky on the locker. She says “In one week, your title’s mine” and rips it in half, walking off — and Jade appears on the TV! She taps at her wrist to indicate time is ticking.

And with that, we’re done for the night!