Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 3.22.22  

Hey yo, NXT peeps! It’s Tuesday evening, and you know what that means… it’s time for a new episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight the road to NXT Stand & Deliver will feature Bron Breakker battle Robert Roode as a precursor to his battle with Dolph Ziggler. We’ll also see the conclusion of the women’s Dusty Classic as Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray battle Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai, as well as more qualifiers for the NXT North American Championship Match. It’s a packed episode and we should get some good matches out of it; NXT has been on an upward run as it leads into WrestleMania weekend and hopefully that continues tonight.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re in the parking lot where Melo and Trick shows up. Melo says we got one down and two to go to find out who’s going to face him at NXT Stand & Deliver, but it don’t matter who’s gonna win.

NXT North American Championship Qualfier

Roderick Strong vs. Solo Sikoa

Strong runs to the ropes to start and the two jockey for position before Strong hits a takedown and locks in a standing shoulderlock. It turns into a chinlock and Melo and Trick join the booth and Sikoa knocks Strong down with a punch, then beats him in the corner and whips him across the ring. Strong dodges a charge but gets run over and kicked onto his back. Sikoa with a headbutt and a clothesline, but a quick look at Melo allows Strong to take over with strikes. Solo fires back and sends Strong to the mat, then rains a few punches down. Sikoa with a bodyslam, a diving headbut off the ropes and cover for one.

Strong out to the apron and Sikoa grabs him, but Strong kicks him through the ropes and hangs him against the second rope. Roddy back in with stomps to Sikoa and mounted punches. He picks Solo up for a knee lift and a stomp to the hands, then one to the head. Strong with a camel clutch in the center of the ring, but Solo powers up only to get kneed down and then hit with a kick to the head off the ropes for a two-count.

Leaping knee to the back of Solo’s head, followed by a shoulderlock. Solo back to his feet and he fights out, but gets a kick caught. Strong turns it into a backbreaker and covers for two.

More mounted punches, then Strong puts Solo against the ropes for a couple of chops. Front facelock into a suplex, but Solo blocks it and goes for his own. Strong counters with a foot stomp and kneelift, then a shot to the jaw against the ropes. Solo firers back and charges at Strong in the ropes, but gets caught with a boot. Big kick to Solo’s head for a nearfall.

Strong with an elbowlock, Solo to his feet and he shoulders out of the chickenwing attempt but gets nailed with a back suplex, cover for two. And here comes Santos Escobar down the ramp to watch.

Strong with a suplex attempt blocked by Solo, who tosses Strong across the ring. Big strikes, he catches Strong’s leg and beats him with more shots. Solo with an avalanche and Samoan drop for two!

Solo goes up top but gets kicked in the head by Strong, who goes up with him. Shots to Solo’s ribs, Sikoa is fighting back and he knocks Strong off the rope. DIVING HEADBUTT and that’s it.

Winner: Solo Sikoa (9:16)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Very solid match that didn’t quite get out of second gear, but was enjoyable enough. Nice to see Solo get a big win, he’s needed it after his momentum stumbled a bit of late.

* Earlier today, Indi and Persia are talking about the TMZ article about their makeout session last week. They argue about who are the bigger focus and Persia says her kiss got 6.5 million views. She says InDex is out and DuSia is in. Indi says Dexy will beat Tony D’Angelo tonight and Persia and her man can come watch.

Dexter Lumis vs. Tony D’Angelo

Tony takes down Dexter to start, but Dexter freaks him out with his crawl in response. They go for another lokcup but Tony with a takedown, Lumis locks in a submission but Tony belly to belly suplexes Lumis down, then hits some shots to the head. Lumis takes back over off the ropes with a takedown and lays into Tony, then sends him into the corner and beats on him. He puts Tony in another corner and wrenches on his head for a four-count, then lays in a shot to the gut. Irish whip into the other corner, he picks Tony up for a fallaway slam and kips up.

Lumis with an uppercut to Tony, but Tony fires back and goes for an Irish whip, reversed by Lumis with a clothesline for two. He takes Tony down for another two-count and then locks in a chinlock. Tony gets to his feat and breaks it up with a jawbreaker and escapes to the outside, Lumis follows and tags Tony. He brings D’Angelo up the steps but Tony trips him and he goes headfirst into the steel! Tony puts his hat on and mocks Dexter as we go to break.

We’re back with D’Angelo taking Lumis to the mat and locking in a rear chinlock. Lumis manages to get to his feet and elbows out of it, but gets kicked in the chest. Overhand shot to the back by Tony, Lumis falls out of a back suplex attempt and nails Tony, then hits a targeted shot in the corner and a bulldog. Back suplex and kippup into a legdrop, cover for two.

Lumis lies in wait, Tony slowly to his feet and Lumis goes for the Silencer but Tony fights out. He sends Lumis into the ropes, Lumis ducks, double clothesline! Duke is taking his shirt off on the outside and Wade is SUPER into it. D’Angelo goes for his crowbar, Indi grabs it, Persia takes it from him, Tony fights her for it and he pulls it back into a shot to Lumis! Somehow the ref didn’t see it despite being RIGHT THERE because he dodged, and Tony with his finisher for the pin.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo (10:26)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Acceptable match that perhaps went on too long and had a questionable ending. Didn’t love this one, but I didn’t hate it either.

Afterward, Tony gets on the mic and calls out Ciampa, saying he set the hook and Ciampa took the bait. He said when he put Ciampa on his back, Ciampa knew he was finished and the new Don of NXT arrives at Stand & Deliver.

Ciampa’s music plays, and Ciampa comes from behind Tony to hit the Fairy Tale Ending. He gets the mic and says Tony doesn’t tell him when he’s done. He says Stand & Deliver may be his final chapter in NXT but if it is, he’ll write his own Fairy Tale Ending.

* McKenzie is backstage with Roode & Ziggler, and Roode doesn’t want to talk about Ciampa. He says he’s a former NXT Champion and dominated the place for 12 long months, bringing it to new heights. Without him NXT wouldn’t have hit the heights it did and Breakker never would have gotten the opportunity he did. Ziggler tells Roode to leave some scraps for him.

* Elektra Lopez vs. Fallon Henley is next.

* Grayson Waller says NXT Stand & Deliver will be the biggest show of the year, but only if he’s on the margee. He says two weeks ago he was last man standing and in Dallas he will be the only man standing when he wins the NXT North American Championship. But A-Kid is standing in his way. Waller says A-Kid is one of the best guys coming out of the world in a long time, but he ain’t Grayson.

Elektra Lopez vs. Fallon Henley

Lopez takes Henley down to start and slaps her. She picks Henley up, Henley slides off and throws hands but no effect. Henley with a dropkick and she runs into the ropes, but Lopez catches her, slams her down and stomps her out. She puts Henley in the corner and throws her across the ring. Henley up, she runs into the ropes and dives at Lopez but gets caught and slammed down, cover for two.

Lopez manhandles Henley on the mat and drags her around, then slams her back. She pulls her into a sitting position and locks in a bow and arrow submission, dropping back to put her feet into it. Henley manages to back Lopez to the mat for two.

Lopez stands to stomp at Henley and things get brawly on the outside between Legado and Briggs & Jensen, as Henley battles back and hits a clumsy flying elbow. Bulldog and cover for two. Henley gets sent face-first into the ropes and falls back into a sitout powerbomb for three.

Winner: Elektra Lopez (3:28)

Rating: *

Thoughts: That was just all sorts of ugly.

* Draco Anthony is getting calls in the locker room when Xyon Quinn walks in. It’s Joe Gacy who’s been calling all week. There’s a video where Gacy says Draco doesn’t have to live his life along and can live his life together with Gacy’s help. Quinn says he’s got Draco’s back if he needs him.

* MzKenzie interviews Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo and Wendy had a little too much orange soda, so she talks about how Dakota won the Custy Classic last year and will do so again this year. Dakota notes that she was skeptical about teaming with Wendy but it’s worked out and she’ll win the cup again because this is their night.

Robert Roode vs. Bron Breakker

Lockup to start, Roode with a headlock and he gets shot into the ropes, but runs Bron over. They circle again and lock up, Bron into the ropes and he runs over Roode this time. They go for a test of strength, but Roode with a kick to the gut and then he beats on Bron in the corner before being backed off by the ref. Roode back in with shots but Bron fights his way out, shoots Roode into the ropes and they go back and forth a bit until Bron hits a bit powerslam and Roode rolls to the outside.

Roode and Ziggler walk down the ramp toward the exit, but Bron attacks Roode and gets him back into the ring. Roode attacks as Bron comes in and stomps him down. Ziggler shouts orders as Roode hits a big suplex, then showboats a bit. Roode with shots to Bron’s side and a suplex, but Bron right back up and he clotheslines Robert. Bron goes for a spear in the corner but Ziggler pulls Roode aside and Bron hits the corner. The ref ejects Dolph as we go to PIP break.

Back from break and Bron in control, he charges at Roode in the corner and Roode gets a boot up, then hits a blockbuster for two. Roode picks up Bron and nails him with a shot, then whips him into the ropes and hits a clothesline. Muscle flex elbow drop and a cover for one, which Roode voluntarily breaks with Big Poppa Pump push ups.

Bron battles back and sends Roode into the ropes, he lowers his head and Roode hits a neckbreaker for two. Roode goes up top, but Breakker is able to get up and deck Roode. Roode knocks Bron off the top but Bron fights his way back up and hits a Frankensteiner! Breakker is holding his shoulder, he runs Roode over a few times and then hits an overhead belly-to-belly. Irish whip, Roode ducks and hits a spinebuster for two.

Roode lies in wait, he’s looking for the Glorious DDT but Breakker counters out and clotheslines Roode down! The straps are down on Bron, he charges in but Roode gets the knee up — but Bron off the ropes with a big spear! Cover for a nearfall.

Breakker up now, he lies in wait and grabs Roode by the throat. He goes for the gorilla slam but his shoulder gives out, Roode with Glorious DDT! Cover for thre– NO! Bron kicks out!

Both men to their knees now, they trade shots and get to their feet. Roode with a throat thrust and he slams Roode in the corner, shot against the ropes but Bron blocks a second one and fires back with strikes. Roode with a back elbow to a charging Bron, he leaps off the rope RIGHT into a powerslam! That finishes it.

Winner: Bron Breakker (15:14)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Quite a good effort by both men here. The crowd took a little while to get behind Bron because they love the shit out of Roode, but he was able to get them on his side and picked up the win.

Ziggler attacks Bron with a Superkick on the ramp after the match and says Bron will never be on his level and turned his back on the wrong man. He says Bron will never beat him.

* Indi Hartwell is looking after Dexy when Persia walks in with Duke. Indi implies Persia let go of the crowbar on purpose. Persia denies it and says Duke gets it done inside and out of the ring. Dexter goes over to draw on an easel and we see what it is. Indi says if Persia’s man can beat anyone on the roster — can he beat GUNTHER? Duke wonders how Dexy drew that so fast, Persia says Duke can beat Gunther and Duke says “sure” though he doesn’t sound sure.

* Bodhi Haywood is delivering an essey on fortitude and talks about how Von Wagner has tested his fortitude and how it took fortitude to show up with a black eye. A guy raises his hand and Bodhi loses his shit at his concentration being disrupted. Chase asks where that anger came from. Bodhi says he learned it from Chase, who says it’s the most beautiful thing he ever heard. Bodhi is facing Wagner next week.

North American Championship Match Qualifier

Grayson Waller vs. A-Kid

We start with some counter-wrestling, with A-Kid coming out on top. Waller kicks A-Kid and pushes him down to the mat, but A-Kid leaps up into a stringboard rana. Waller escapes to the outside and tries to sneak attack A-Kid to no luck, getting taken down again, but Waller manages to trip A-Kid into the bottom rope. He gets on the apron and kicks A-Kid in the head, then gets rolled up when he gets into the ring for a couple nearfalls. Waller with an immediate kick to the head for a return two-count.

Waller gets A-0Kid on his shoulder, A-Kid counters into a rana and then sends Waller to the outside, he dives onto Waller. A-Kid back in, Waller goes for his diving Stunner but A-Kid counters it into a sleeper. A-Kid turns it into a front facelock, but Waller gets out and hits his ring dive Stunner for three.

Winner: Grayson Waller (2:43)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Shockingly short, and unfortunate to see A-Kid lose soo soon, but it is what it is.

Melo says they’re still missing one man from the ladder match so the losers from the qualifiers (Grimes, Srong, A-Kid) will compete for the final spot. He says A-Kid may be A-Kid, but he’ll never be A Champion. A-Kid responds by hiting an enzuigiri on Trick and escaping.

* Robert Stone and Von Wagner are pissed at Jacket Time. Wagner says one thing at a time: Bodhi next week, then they move on. Sofia Cromwell walks up and asks if Stone can talk business and Stone walks off with her.

The Creed Brothers vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

Gibson says they didn’t jump the Creeds — and then jump them fron in front. The bell rings and Drake charges in on Brutus but gets caught into a gutwrench suplex. Brutus with another one and then a knee to the side. He tags in Julius, who knees Drake in the head and begins battering Drake. He goes for a suplex but Gibson distracts him, letting Drake turn it into a sleeper and tag in Gibson.

Gibson takes Julius down and sends him into the ropes, but Julius counters and hits a suplex. Stretch muffler by Julius but Gibson gets the ropes quickly. He back elbows Julius, decks Brutus and tags in Drake who hits an enzuigiri on Julius before kicking Brutus off the apron. Julius is in and drops the straps, he goes after both Drake and Gibson until Drake is able to get a cheap shot with the forearm.

Drake battering Julius now, he tags in Gibson who hits a few big shots to Julius’ head. Gibson talks trash and says it should have been the GYV to win the Dusty Classic. Drake tags in and goes up top for a Doomsday Device but Julius slips off Gibson shoulders and taakes Drake down, he tags in Brutus who wipes Drake out with a Rack drop, then a diving clothesline for three.

Winner: The Creed Brothers (4:16)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Perfectly acceptable match. I’d expect no less with these four, even given the short amount of time they got.

After the match, we see on the tron that two guys in hoodies destroyed the Diamond Mine and sent some texts about how the Creeds can’t find them. Too RETRIBUTION-y for my tastes.

Gunther vs. Duke Hudson

Lock up to start, Duke gets backed into the corner and then ends up in a headlock. Gunther goes into the ropes and he runs Duke over, then picks Hudson up and slams him down. Kicks to Duke’s head and a Euro uppercut. Duke fires back but gets cut short, whip into the corner and Duke gets the boot up. He fires off shots but Gunther with the BIG chops!

Gunther rips at Hudson face and then hits him with a couple overhead shots. Hudson strikes his way to his feet but gets FLATTENED with a chop. Gunther grabs Hudson and licks in a sleeper, but Hudson fights out. Hudson into the ropes, he ducks a clothesline and kicks Gunther in the cheese. Shoulder blocks to the gut in the corner, but Gunther CHOPS his way out. Hudson with a front facelock but gets put over the ropes to the outside. Hudson leaps in with a German suplex, cover for two!

Hudson goes for the Razor’s Edge but Gunther escapes and clotheslines Hudson out. CHOPS in the corner, a kick to the head, and the big Power Bomb for three.

Winner: Gunther (3:51)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: RIP Duke Hudson.

Afterward, Gunther says he’s the most skilled guy in NXT but it’s an absolute disgrace that he’s been overlooked while a guy like LA Knight —

HERE COMES KNIGHT! LA gets in the ring with a mic and goes to talk, but Gunther says to shut up. He says Knight reps everything wrong with this sport: lots of talking but very little skill. Knight can talk his way into title matches but doesn’t have the skill to win them.

Knight says if Gunther interrupts him one more time he’ll knock his head off his body. He says Stand & Deliver is right around the corner and he was going to use his words to set up a match, but since Gunther doesn’t like that he’ll try something different. He attacks, Imperium attacks and MSK comes to Knight’s aid! Imperium get ejected and Gunther takes everyone’s moves before going over the ropes. The match appears to be set for Stand & Deliver.

* We get a video recapping Grimes’ emotional promo after he lost last week and we hear him talk about how much his father loved this business and passed soon after Grimes signed. He says next week is the biggest match of his career: his final chance at the final spot for the North American Title match. He says his dad taught him that there’s three types of people. Next week, he’s the type that does whatever it takes.

* LA Knight vs. Gunther is official for Stand & Deliver.

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic Finals

Dakota Kai & Wendy Choo vs. Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray

Wendy is starting off against Io. They lock up, go into some counter wrestling, Wendy with a rana but Io flips out of it. Wendy is on the ground and Io kicks her, tag to KLR who slams Wnedy and covers for one.

KLR with a suplex attempt but Choo counters out, she does a jackknife-like pin for two. Choo tags in Kai, they slam KLR in the corner and hit successive charging picks to Ray. Kai covers for two. KLR sends Kai into the corner, she rolls Kai up for two and tags in Io.

Io in and she goes for a 619 on Kai, but Wendy blocks it with her pillow. That distracts Io and Kai takes over, but she quickly gets thrown over the ropes. Ray in with Io and they dive on Wendy and Kai, respectively. Shirai and Ray stare daggers at Toxic Attraction as we go to PIP break.

Back from break as Wendy clotheslines KLR down and hits a cartwheel splash in the corner. Elbow and a cover for two. Wendy and Kai get Ray on the top turnbuckle, Io goes to break it up but gets sent to the outside. KLR gets taken down, cover for three.

Kai and Ray jockey for position but Rey with an elbow, Shirai tags in and faceplants Kai. She takes out Choo, hits a 619 on Kai and tags in Ray, she leaps off the top with a somersault dive. Cover for two, and Wendy breaks it up.

Ray goes for the KLR Bomb but Kai counters and bombs Ray down. Kai goes up top, double stomp! Choo tagged in, top rope Vader bomb. Cover, but Shirai with a front missile dropkick that sends Kai into Choo and breaks up the pin!

Four women slow to get up, Kai goes for a kick but Io blocks it and hits a big backbreaker. Choo wipes out Shirai and goes for Ray, Ray with a headbutt. KLR bomb, she tags in Io who goes up top! MOONSAULT! Cover for three.

Winner: Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray (10:22)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Good work by all four women here. The Choo silliness was kept to a minimum and Wendy was really able to deliver. Still, the right team won here and we had a very decent finish to the 2022 women’s Dusty Classic.

Io and KLR celebrate in the ring until Mandy says to cut the stupid music! She tells everyone to stay where they are because the champ has something to say. She congratulates Io and Kay for winning the Cup. She says Wendy and Dakota blew it but congrats regardless. That said, if they think they’re beating Gigi and Jacy, they’re sadly mistaken. Ray tells Mandy that they agree. She says they had one thing in mind when they won the tournament: destroy Toxic Attraction. And the best way to do that is take what’s most important to the leader. Io says Mandy said she’d fight any woman for that title. Ray says that they’re cashing in their opportunity to make the NXT Women’s Championship match at Stand & Deliver a Fatal Four-Way. Toxic Attraction attack and Cora Jade comes in to help. They send Toxic Attraction out of the ring and that’s it for the night.