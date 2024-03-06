Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 3.5.24  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT Roadblock coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight NXT presents its latest special episode. WWE is burning its way down the road to WrestleMania, with the Tuesday night brand racing to Stand & Deliver. We’ll see some of the S&D card take form tonight as Carmelo Hayes battles Tony D’Angelo to see who will face Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at the PPV. In addition, the Kabuki Warriors will put the WWE Women’s Tag Championships on the line against Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley, while the NXT NXT Tag Team Championships will be up for grabs as Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin defend against Chase U. Dijak and Joe Gacy will collide (again) in an Asylum Match and the recently-returned Shawn Spears will be in action. Looks like a fun show, all in all!

* We kick off with the traditional “special episode” cold open and this one has Lexis King in front of a car. He says they’re hitting the pavement and going full speed to Stand & Deliver like he likes it. Carmelo Hayes also likes things going full speed. But there’s only one Don of NXT and he handles business his own way. Who’s the next to challenge Ilja Dragunov? There can only be one king of the road.

King says he loves a little crazy in his life, but who wants to deal with Dijak and Joe Gacy? And while we’re dabbling in a bit of crazy, let’s not forget being a bit of a Loose Cannon pays off. (aka Tatum Paxley & Lyra Valkyria.) We’re on the road to WrestleMania weekend, one stop before revving our engines at Stand & Deliver. Lexis King is ready; are you?

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with the Asylum Match. The cage is set up with weapons around it.

Asylum Match

Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

Gacy and Dijak stare off and then go for weapons. Dijak swings with a chair but misses, they jockey for position and Gacy gets thrown over the ropes into the cage wall. Dijak goes to a box that says “Do Not Open” but stops and hits a DVD on Dijak for a two-count.

Dijak pounds on Gacy and stomps on him, Gacy to his feet and gets knocked back down. Dijak goes for the Do Not Open box but Gacy rolls him up for two. He catches a boot and slaps Dijak, then throws him into the three of four cage walls. He teases opening the Do Not Open box but Dijak hits him from behind and stomps him down.

Dijak screams “What’s in the box?” and goes to open it — he gets hit in the groin by a boxing glove. Yup. Gacy uses the fire extinguisher and slams Dijak down for two as we go to PIP break.

Back from break and Gacy has been control during most of the PIP until he was launched into a garbage can. Dijak is on the top rope and climbs to the top of the cage — MOONSAULT! Cover gets only two though, and Dijak is shocked. Dijak gets the straitjacket and nails Gacy in the head, then puts the jacket on Gacy and beats on him. He gets it tied in but Gacy’s arms are loose, he fights back but gets slammed down.

Dijak grabs the door and sets it in the corner, but Gacy with a back suplex. Gacy grabs the table — which has a smiley face on it, of course — and sets it up. But Dijak has the chair and nails Gacy with it! Dijak goes to tie in the straitjacket arms, he gets it and then goozles Joe but Joe kicks him away.

Dijak batters Gacy in the corner and sets him on the top rope,. then positions the table. He goes up and beats on Gacy — Gacy with a headbutt and Dijak goes through the table! Swanton, cover gets a nearfall.

Gacy has his arms free and beats on Dijak, he backs up but gets turned inside out with a lariat. Dijak grabs some duct tape and WRAPS IT AROUND GACY’S EYES! Gacy is blinded, and Dijak grabs the kendo stick to smash Gacy with it. Dijak does a Glasgow Smile with the kendo stick — but Gacy with a back kick low blow! Spinning uranage, cover gets two — and gacy up for kendo stick shots! But Dijak flings him into the door — cover gets two and Dijak is in disbelief. “THIS IS CRAZY” chants.

Dijak with Feast Your Eyes, Jacy up and charges but eats another Feast Your Eyes for three.

Winner: Dijak (12:47)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Look, this was a typical hardcore cage match but it had some really fun spots. Credit to both these guys for doing their parts to deliver a fun opener.

* Adriana Rizzo says tonight is Tony D’s night and Stacks walks in. Tony says Stand & Deliver is in his sights and Stacks says their guy is outside. Luca Crusifino comes in and Tony says he’s not afraid to roll up the sleeves and crack some skulls. He wants Luca to be his consigliere. Luca says he’s in.

* Fallon is talking with Riley and thanks him for giving her some clarity. Riley says she was bored and unengaged, and she used to be a fire rocket but that’s not who was on that date. Fallon explains that she got some bad advice and Blair Davenport walks in to say Fallon can’t help but give bad advice. She says she should stay out of other’s business and says Thea isn’t Riley’s type. Fallon wants to fight Blair, but she says Fallon’s not ready and walks off.

* Lyra is prepping backstage for her match and Tatum walks in saying after tonight they’ll be more than just friends… they’ll be Women’s Tag Team Champions. Lyra says yes, but they have to be realistic; they could lose. Tatum says they have to win because then they’ll be intertwined as Tag Team Champions. She’ll do anything to win and goes into a dark rant about tearing out peoples’ souls. Lyra asks if that will be for her or the title, and Tatum says “Does that matter?” and leaves.

NXT Tag Tag Championship Match

The Wolfdogs vs. Chase U

Chase and Corbin start off and circle, lockup and Corbin backs Chase against the ropes. Ref calls for the break and Corbin shoves Chase, then mocks him — Chase with a chop and roll-up for two. Corbin knocks Chase down and knocks Duke off the apron; he picks up Chase and flings him before tagging in Bron. Clothesline-German suplex combo to Chase.

Chase fights from his knees and Bron laughs, then grabs him for a gorilla press — but Chase slides off the top into a back elbow. Bron into the ropes for a high-impact clothesline and tags in Corbin. Chase into the ropes, lifted into a gutbuster, cover for two and all four men in. Duke dumps the Wolfdogs and sends Chase into a dropkick through the ropes. Chase leaps off the apron onto the Wolfdogs as we go to PIP break.

We’re back with Corbin in control of Chase after Bron hit a Frankensteiner during the break. Chase gets to his feet and fights his way out of his submission but gets whipped into the corner, colliding with Bron. Chase goes for the tag but Corbin blocks him and puts him back in the hostile corner. Bron tags in, suplex into a cutter for two!

Bron tags in Corbin and they send Chase into the ropes, but Chase holds on and sends a charging Bron through the ropes. He dodges a Corbin charge, Corbin goes shoulder-first into the corner. Hot tags, Dukes in on fire and runs over Bron. BIG boot to Bron, Chase U jabs to Corbin, elbows to both Bron and Baron and Bron into the ropes — Boss Man Slam but Corbin got the blind tag. Sidewalk slam to Corbin for two.

Corbin into the ropes, he holds onand sends Duke to the apron. Duke over the ropes for a German suplex, Chase tags in, ugly Gory Lock into a neckbreaker for a nearfall before Bron breaks it up. Bron sends Duke to the outside, Chase knocks Bron outside as well but gets arm dragged into the corner.

Duke and Bron battle on the outside, Bron with a big knee and goes to the apron — leaping clothesline to Duke into the table! Duke gets knocked outside but hits an uppercut, he sends Bron into the steps and goes up top — High Cross Body! Cover gets two and change before Corbin kicks out.

Chase and Corbin trade blows, Chase with a superkick but Bron tags in. Deep Six, SPEAR, that’s it.

Winner: The Wolfdogs (11:19)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Another very good match that really sold Chase U as potential winners before Bron and Corbin got the inevitable win.

Thea gets pissed and stomps off after.

* Kelly Kincaid walks up to Melo and his security and asks for a moment, getting a chair set up. She asks about last week and he says it’s disgraceful. When was the last time he backed down from a fight (Don’t Answer!) when the match is set. He says he hand-picked his security this week. She asks about tonight and he points out the last guy that tried to jump the line. He’s the man who will make history, go back to back at S&D and win the title because he is Him.

* Shawn Spears walks into the building. He’s in action next.

Shawn Spears vs. Uriah Connors

Circle and lockup, Spears backs Connors into the corner and then whispers something to him. Connors looks troubled and launches some punches before getting a headbutt to the face. Spears with repeated knee strikes and he picks Connors up for a C4. That gets three.

Winner: Shawn Spears (1:12)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Uriah Connors.

Spears then gets a mic and says it takes a certain kind of many to hold a mirror to humanity and most of us don’t like what we see. He calls Ridge Holland’s name and says the words hit a little close to home. Ridge says it’s for his family and it sounds like a moral success, but Shawn doesn’t believe him. He’s lying to himself and the darkest thoughts get ahold of all of them, especially Shawn. But the difference is, he’s not ashamed of what he sees and Ridge can’t say the same. So enough for the emotional damage, it’s time to be a man.

HERE COMES RIDGE! Shawn asks if he’s going to hurt him and Ridge levels Spears, then beats him down. Ridge pounds on Spears in the corner and flings him, Shawn gives him the chair and says to embrace it. Ridge grabs the chair but officials separate them. Ridge tosses the chair down and yells at Spears before leaving.

* Brooks is backstage as Briggs comes up. He isn’t trying to get in Brooks’ business but hears he’s fighting Oba and asks if that’s a good idea. Brooks says he’s getting his fire under him and Oba is a monster, and he’s ready to become NXT North American Champion. Briggs says “Good luck, brother.” Dijak walks up and says Briggs is lying to Brooks and knows it.

* Kelly is with Ilja and asks him about last week and tonight’s main event. He likes Tony but his hopes might end tonight. He appreciates Melo’s athletic ability but says he’s going to have to earn his shot. Stacks walks in with Luca and says Melo will will miss and one way or another, Tony’s going to see Ilja at Stand & Deliver. Ilja can’t wait to see this.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Kabuki Warriors vs. Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley

Asuka and Lyra start off. They circle and lockup, Asuka with a wristlock that goes into a test of strength. Lyra on the mat but kips up and puts Asuka on the mat, crucifix pin for two. Asuka up and tags in Kairi, and Lyra tags in Tatum. They crawl and circle, Kairi with a waistlock and fists to the head. Tatum into the corner, Kairi goes in and is put on the apron. Tatum floor, Kairi up top and leaps but Tatum ducks. They taunt each other, Kairi grabs Tatum by the hair and Tatum smiles.

Kairi and Tatum trade blows and brawl, Tatum into the ropes and Kairi follows, she hits a rana that sends Tatum out of the ring. Cheap shot attempt by Kairi, the ref is distracted and Asuka with a cheap shot to Tatum. Asuka tags in, Tatum back in the ring and slaps Asuka. Back kick by Tatum followed by kicks to the head and a tag to Kairi. Tatum into the ropes, tandem kicks and a basement dropkick, cover by Kairi for two.

Tatum counters a waistlock and sends Kairi into the corner. Lyra tags in, she calms down Tatum and locks in a front facelock to Kairi. Tatum tags in, shot to Kairi’s gut. Whip into the ropes, Kairi off into a double armdrag. Asuka comes in and the challengers dropkick the champs out of the ring — double dropkick through the ropes as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Tatum is in an anklelock, but manages to roll out. Kairi tags in and blocks the potential tag, then pounds on Tatum and locks another anklelock in. Tatum to her feet, enzuigiri but Kairi ducks. Tatum tags in Lyra, who comes off the top with a crossbody. Lyra runs wild on both champions and hits a springboard crossbody. Suplex attempts by but Asuka and Lyra, Lyra turns it into a DDT.

Tatum with the fisherman’s slam to Asuka, Lyra with a suplex, Northern Lights suplex to Sane, cover gets two. Lyra gets Kairi on her shoulders but Sane counters. She’s shot into the ropes but holds on, Asuka tags in, Codebreaker and a leaping neckbreaker. Asuka with a basement dropkick, cover but Tatum breaks it up.

Asuka with a waistlock, Lyra elbows out and hits a pump kick. Asuka fires back, she blocks a kick but Lyra rolls through for a sunset flip for two. Big kick to Asuka, Tatum tags in, backbreaker and Lyra up top — Demolition Decapitation! Cover gets two but Kairi breaks it up.

Lyra kicks away at Kairi, Kairi ducks one and Lyra kicks Tatum. Back fist from Kairi, kick to Tatum from Asuka. Kairi tags in, up top, Insane Elbow, that’s it.

Winner: Kabuki Warriors (13:15)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: No one thought Tatum and Lyra would win, and it played out about as expected. Good match all in all, just a little sloppiness but nothing too damaging.

After the match, Roxy attacks Lyra and hits a single-arm DDT on her. She throws Lyra shoulder-first into the corner and then into another corner. Roxy bends Lyra’s shoulder back against the bottom turnbuckle and leaps — STOMP TO THE ARM! Officials tend to Lyra as Roxy talks shit and grins maniacally.

* During the break, Lyra was stretchered out. We go to the ambulance where Lyra is loaded in with Shawn Michaels and Ava there. It drives off.

Fallon Henley vs. Blair Davenport

Lockup to start, Fallon with a waistlock. Blair back elbows out and they do some counterwrestling. Blair hits another elbow shot, but Fallon with her own back elbow and trips Blair off the ropes. Kick go the back of the head, Fallon slides through the ropes and hits Blair before sliding in and covering for two.

Blair stops Fallon’s momentum and sends Fallon in the corner. Fallon puts Blair on the apron and Blair snaps Fallon’s arm on the ropes. Up top for a leaping stomp to the shoulder, and Blair locks in the Fujiwara armbar in the center of the ring.

Fallon fights to her knees and then rolls through, kick to the arm. Fallon up now and protects the arm, Blair with a wristlock but gets knocked down. Fallon with strikes, whip into the corner, Fallon hits a clothesline and covers for two.

Fallon sends Blair to the outside and follows, she goes to slam Blair into the apron but Blair blocks it and sends Fallon into the steps. She goes for a kick and Fallon dodges.

The ref is checking on Fallon — Sol Ruca with a leaping DDT off the apron to Blair! Blair rolled in and Fallon gets the pin.

Winner: Fallon Henley (3:28)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Fine for a three and a half minute match. Nice to see Sol back.

* Jacy and Jazmyn are with Chase U and Jacy reads Chase down. Chase says he was there, Jacy says she was there too. She says Duke missed his shot. Thea comes in and says she thinks there’s going to be a tag match because of her fight with Kiana and Izzi. Jacy asks who her tag partner will be, Thea says Jacy but Jacy says she’s busy and walks off with Jazmyn.

* Ava is with Gigi and says XX refuses to fight her. She said she doesn’t fight for a living and will run away if they get in the ring. Gigi says it’s about punching her in the face. Grace blows in and is asked if she’s reconsidered, and she says she doesn’t see the point.

Gigi says that’s literally what they does. She agrees but if she wins, she gets to make Gigi into a real lady. Gigi accepts.

* Kelly asks Shawn Spears in the parking lot about Ridge likely wanting a match with her, and he says he’s counting on it. He says rage is Ridge’s best friend and next week, he’ll teach Ridge to enjoy it.

* The No Quarter Catch Crew is in the ring with the Heritage Cup. Drew says last week the world saw what everyone knows about Dempsey — that he’s one of the best grapplers in the world. Dempsey says winning it is an honor and he’s been interested in the Cup for a while. it aligns with his vision of the pure form of the sport. He says it’s not just about him, and Kemp says that they’re all the champion and any of them can defend the title.

Gulak says they’re entering themselves in the NXT Tag Team Elimination Tournament and come Stand & Deliver, they’ll also be NXT Tag Team Champions. And they’ll succeed showing no pity, no mercy, no remorse —

WILLIAM REGAL IS HERE! Regal says it’s delightful to see the crowd again, and steps into the ring. ‘THAT’S YOUR FATHER!” chant. Regal says the Heritage Cup Championship means the world to him because it represents outstanding competitiors from the British and UK scene for generations. And every time it is defended, it’s a tribute to those who came before him. And he hopes they’ll defend it with the honor and integrity that it deserves.

Dempsey says he’ll defend the cup better than Regal ever could. Regal says “Fee Fi Fo Fum… I’ll be watching.”

* Noam Dar is catatonic backstage and Lash and Ora are talking about it. Lash says she can’t do this again. Lash says to text Jakara and sits next to Noam. She says it’s Lash and Noam comes to life, hugging them. He says the past is the past and it’s time for better and brighter things.

* Mr. Stone is watching Lexis King’s promo from last week mocking him. Von comes in and says he’s not done with Lexis. Stone says this is between him and Lexis and needs Von to step aside so he can fight Lexis. He’s a man, a husband and a father, and he has to do it alone. Von tries to talk reason but Stone says to let him do it alone. Von agrees.

* We get a recap of Roxy’s attack on Lyra and Lyra being loaded into the ambulance.

Set For Next Week:

– Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland

– NXT North American Title Match: Oba Femi vs. Brooks Jensen

NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Tony D’Angelo vs. Carmelo Hayes

Melo attacks right at the bell and gets some shots in, then a leaping kick. Irish whip blocked by Tony and reversed, Tony comes off the ropes with a takedown, roll through and then he tosses Melo. Kick to Melo’s gut, whip into the corner and shoulder thrusts. He whips Melo across the ring and does it all again in the opposite corner, then hits a gutwrench suplex for two.

Melo blocks a whip and lays in strikes, then goes for Tony’s Jersy punches. But Tony blocks it and reverses for ones of his own, followed by a suplex and punch. He tosses Melo to the apron and knocks him off, but security catches Melo. We’re on PIP break as Melo goes back in.

Back with Melo in control of Tony, having locked in an armbar. He gets to his feet and works over the arm, Tony tries to fight his way out but is put on the mat. Melo keeps the shoulderlock in and ends up Tony’s back, Tony slams him into the corner and finally throws him off.

They trade punches in the ring and Melo goes down! Tony in control, he gets kicked in the shoulder and yet grabs Melo for a belly to belly! And another, and a spinebuster! Waistlock lift into a sidewalk slam for two.

Tony goes for Fughettabout it but Melo counters and lays in kicks. Tony grabs Melo and rolls through but Melo fights him off, cutter gets two and Melo right into the armbar again. Melo torgues it in, but Tony rolls through and rolls him up for two. Melo slams Tony in the corner and goes up top — Tony grabs him for a bomb for a nearfall.

Hayes out onto the apron, Tony grabs him but Melo snaps the arm against the top rope. First 48, cover and Tony kicks out at two. Mounted punches by Melo, he goes up top for the Nothing But Net —

TRICK’S MUSIC! TRICK IS HERE! Or is he? Security is waiting for him — Melo turns around into a standing spinebuster! Fughettabout and that’s it!

Winner: Tony D’Angelo (10:47)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: This played out right as we expected, with Trick costing Melo the match — albeit in a less direct way. Very good match and we have our Stand & Deliver main event and semi-main..

Tony gets on the mic and apologizes for the stunt he pulled, but he’s a giving Don so he got Melo a present.

TRICK IS HERE! He goes atfer Melo! Trick takes out the security and stomps on Melo, who flees the ring!

And with that, we’re done for the night!