Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 6.24.25  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas as per the usual, and on tonight’s show we’ll find out who Jacy Jayne will defend her Women’s Championship against at Evolution as Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame and Jordynne Grace will compete in a Fatal Four-Way match to determine her challenger. In addition, Trick Williams will defend the TNA World Championship against Josh Briggs while Tony D’Angelo and Stacks take their rivalry to championship levels with the vacant NXT Heritage Cup on the line. Those three matches are a solid enough foundation for what could be a fun show!

* TUDUM.

* We get a little selection of promo bits from Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, Jaida Parker and Jordynne Grace talking about why they’re going to win tonight.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center! And we’re kicking off with Trick WIlliams coming to the ring for the TNA World Championship match. Good, we can get an obvious result handled.

TNA World Championship Match

Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs

Trick ducks a lunch early on and talks shit. Briggs goes in again, Trick ducks and teases a pick before showboating and Briggs takes it to him. Trick sent head-first into the top turnbuckle a couple of times before taking a clubbing blow to the shoulders. Into the ropes, Trick tries for the Irish whip to now effect. Into the ropes, Briggs with a leaping clothesline for two.

Trick is begging off, he goes for a swing but gets blocked. Chops from Trick are no-sold, Briggs puts Trick in the corner and batters him. Trick takes advantage of a brief turn to the ref for a chop to the throat and a face-drop into the top turnbuckle before locking in a headlock. Briggs to his feet and lifts Trick, but Trick rolls them back to the mat. Briggs gets Trick’s shoulders down for less than one and Trick transitions into a front facelock. Briggs counters into a BIG suplex.

Trick sent into the corner but goes up and over a charging Briggs, who catches his foot. Trick with a big shot to the jaw to no effect! Into the ropes, a clothesline does nothing, and they trade short-arm clotheslines before Trick dropkicks Briggs to the outside. Trick follows and gets in Inamura’s face — Trick goes for a shot but Inamura blocks it and spins Trick into a boot to the face as we go to break!

We’re back as Trick wrenches on Briggs’ next in a front facelock after hitting him with a spin kick during the break. Briggs gets free but takes a heel kick. Trick goes again but gets CAUGHT and planted to the mat! Briggs is fired up and he lays in an elbow and a shot to the head. Trick into the ropes for a sidewalk slam drop and a splash!

Trick in the corner for an avalanche by Briggs and a second. He goes in for a third but Trick on the middle rope for a kick, cover gets two-plus. Trick lays in the mounted punches and then stands up to lie in wait — shot to the head of Briggs and Briggs asks for more! He takes another, gets up and takes some uppercuts — Trick off the ropes into a choke slam but Trick on his feet! WIlliams goes for a POWER BOMB but it’s not entirely successful and Briggs lands on his feet! CHOKE SLAM! COVER FOR THR–NO!

Briggs nails Trick while on his knees and Trick fires back. They’re trading shots and get to their feet to throw haymakers. Trick into the ropes, into a big boot! But Trick answers back with a kick to the head, a pump kick — he goes for the ropes but Briggs grabs him for a lariat! Briggs up — MOONSAULT but he misses! Trick Shot finishes it!

Winner: Trick Williams (11:28)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Very solid match here and better than I expected. This was one of Briggs’ best matches and speaks to Trick’s ability to help carry an opponent. Zero suspense as to the result but otherwise fun.

Trick cuts the music after and says it’s time he had respect on his name. He says he went from carrying HIM to carrying two brands at the same time. He’s the best TNA Champion–

JOE HENDRY! Trick is ready for him, but Hendry appears behind! He runs over Trick for a couple clotheslines and then senmds Trick over the top! Trick escapes with his title and Hendry signals that he’s getting the title back.

* Wren and Tavion are looking at a training injury and Charlie Dempsey comes in. Tavion says that Charlie hurt him on purpose but Charlie says that’s not the case. Tavion has a mask and can still compete against Je’Von EVans for his shot at freedom. Charles doesn’t seem happy.

* Myles Borne is with George Gumbs Jr. and Tyreak Sapp, who are members of the Florida Gators apparently. He talks them up and Lexis Kung walks, trying to talk to him. King cracks that Borne is deaf and Borne says he can hear him. He says that he doesn’t need advice from King, who talks shit about the Gaters but backs off when the players threaten him.

Je’Von Evans vs. Tavion Heights

Tavion with a takedown and waistlock, he picks Je’Von up and slams him down a couple of times. Tavion rolls Evans around on the mat to control him and gets a pin attempt for two. Another cradle gets a nearfall, and Heights right into the front facelock and an inside cradle for two. Heights continues to control Evans and sends him into the corner hard, Evans out into a fireman’s carry and cover for two.

Heights locks in on the elbow and Evans gets to his feet before getting rolled to the mat. Heights turns it into a chickenwing and Evans back to his feet — he flips over Tavion for get get free and hits a sunset flip for two. Springboard crossbody, and a springboard rana as Tavion rolls out of the ring after. Evans goes to dive — he lans RIGHT on Tavion as we go to break.

We’re back with Evans having just turned things around, and he punches and chops Heights. Heights fires back and Evans with a series of strikes to batter Heights against the ropes. Into the ropes, Heights holds on and turns it into a POUNCE for two-plus! Heights gets Evans on his shoulders but Evans slides down, Heights with a waistlock, German suplex countered and Evans hits a back elbow. Evans colliders headfirst with the masked Heights, Heights with two-plus.

Some counters back and forth but Evans hits the springboard kick to the head! Heights charges into a superkick, Evans with a leaping twisting top-rope splash for three.

Winner: Je’Von Evans (8:51)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Really good match here, with Heights having a great showing even if his odds of winning over Evans weren’t strong.

After the match, Jasper Troy attacks Evans from behind and slams him down to the mat! He walks out past the NQCC.

* We get a recap of the latest D’Angelo Family drama as Luca accidentally hit Tony last week and Tony accused Luca of hitting him on purpose and Ava got a title match because his consigliere signed off on it. Luca says it wasn’t him and now we have Stacks vs. Tony. Luca in a video after Noam was injured saying he got the title match for Tony. Tony says they’re not on the way in terms of trust but they’re on the way. Stacks is glad he can beat Tony again and calls Luca his consigliere.

Ricky Saints vs. Ashante Thee Adonis

The brawl starts before the bell and Saints is beating on Ashante. He lays in a right hand and then chops him in the corner. Ashante with a headlock and into the ropes, big kick from Saints and a right hand. Ashante sent into the corner and hilariously sells it. Saints goes to the ropes for an Old School, then sends Ashante to the outside.

We’re back as Ashante is in control and beats on Ricky, then hits a DDT. Saints onto his shoulders, Cash Out gets two-plus. Saints picked up and but in the corner, Ashante sends him chest-first into the corner across the corner. Ricky sent face-first into the second turnbuckle this time, he gos for another but Saints reverses and then hits a clothesline. He tries to hit a Northern Lights toss and is countered but he hits it the second time. Tornado DDT off the ropes, cover gets two-plus.

Saints grabs Ashante and sets him up but Ashante counters. Into the ropes, Saints with a spear and the ROchambeau for three.

Winner: Ricky Saints (Stopwatch Issues)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Perfectly solid comeback match for Saints. It wasn’t anything special, but it did the job.

Post-match, Ethan Page appears on the Tron and he says they’ve been doing it for a while. It fritzes out — and Page attacks from behind! He teases the Twisted Grin but instead hits a Rochambeau and crouches over him with the NA Title, talking shit.

* DarkState say just because they haven’t been seen doesn’t mean they haren’t making moves. They have something hot cooking up and when they cme back they’ll be front and center. They’ll burn this place to the ground because when DarkState strikes, ain’t nobody safe.

* Oba Femi WALKS backstage.

* Back from the break and the Ruler makes his way to the ring! He gets a mic and says that since January 7th, 2025 he’s been NXT Champion. And in that time he’s put down any challenge that’s stepped forward. The best from NXT, TNA, Raw, Smackdown, one by one they came and fell. That makes then footnotes to his legacy — capable contenders but footnotes.

Now he’s at the top of the pedastal but this is where it gets dangerous because any man would rest on his laurels. But he’s not any man; he gets restless when he’s idle because he craves, enjoys and embraces the fight and needs challengers. So anyone who thinks they can stand up to the Ruler, this is his point and the Ruler is read!

IT’S INAMURA! Yoshiki Inamura comes down to the ring with a mic and steps inside. Inamura gets a “YOSHIKI” chant. He says he came to NXT to chase glory, just like Oba. But when it didn’t come, he went home to Japan and realized all the things he missed. His partner, Briggs. His best friend, Briggs. But he also missed NXT. Because he loves NXT! He loves the culture, he loves the passion of the fans.

Inamura says he wants to pay them back by becoming NXT Champion. Oba laughs and Inamura says he wants bigger. And Oba and that title are bigger.

OBa says they both know what it’s like to be strangers in a different place; he made NXT his home and made it his kingdom, and thrived from the beginning. Inamura had his struggles but the fans embraced him because he came back and turned the tide with a smile on his face. Oba says he can’t fool him and under is a fighter, a warrior. But when he faces the Ruler, he’ll fall like everyone else.

Inamura says he’s ready and walks off. He backs up — and Jasper Troy runs over him! He gets on the apron and tells Oba he’s not finished. They stare off to end the segment.

* Tatum is backstage when Izzi walks up and says she has something for her: a doll. She asks Tatum to be in her corner for the main event, and Sol and Zaria walk up. Sol says she can’t be serious, and Izzi says it must suck knowing that the closest she’ll get to a title is sharing one with her friends. She walks off and Tatum follows to where Niko and Spears are. Spears says that they’ve heard good things about her. Niko says they have something in the works too and Spears says they have their eyes on gold.

* High Ryze walk up to Track who isn’t in the mood. Lee says that they had a lot going on in the match and Trick rants about Hendry. Lee says that he talked to Ava and will be whipping Hendry’s ass next week. Williams likes the sound of that and tells the three of them to take care of Hendry, and he’ll owe them one.

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Tony D’Angelo vs. Stacks

Round One (0 – 0)

Round one starts with the two men trading blows, and Tony coming out on top. He sends Stacks hard into the corner, runs into him and beats on him. Stacks comes back and hits his own shots, then goes for body shots but Tony breaks free and batters Stacks out to the apron. Tony ducks a shot and hip tosses Stacks back in the ring. Belly to belly countered with an elbow to the head, into the ropes, BIG back body drop from Tony D.

Stacks takes back over though and hits a couple of kicks. He backs up and charges in — right into a belly to belly! Tony goes for the body shots but gets backed into the corner and beat down. Stacks backs up and charges — right into a front dropkick by Tony! They go forehead to forehead and trade shots, Tony with a takedown and they beat on each other. Back up, the round ends but they’re still fighting!

Round Two (0 – 0)

Tony with a Thesz press out of the bell and punches, into the ropes and he hits a clothesline. Stacks with a cheap shot and he goes to the apron, but Tony runs into him and sends him into the commentary booth! BIG spear off the ropes back inside, Tony gets the pin!

Round Three (1 – 0)

Tony was in control for most of this round during the break until the goons chop blocked him behind the ref’s back and Stacks took over. We come back with about 20 seconds left and Stacks with a single leg crab that Tony kicks out of. Bodyslam countered, Stacks with a kick to the back of the leg and modified Rocker Dropper but no pin before the bell runs out.

Round Four (1 – 0)

Tony fighting for his life at the start of the round and goes for a pop-up but his leg gives out and Stacks gets an inside cradle pin in short order.

Round Five (1 – 1)

Luca is out now in Tony’s corner and says to trust him. Tony put on the mat and Stacks goes for a modified Indian Deathlock. He works over the knee and Tony fights out of it. Back up, Tony is taking it to Stacks and sends him into the ropes for a takedown and another. Belly to belly slam, into the ropes — SPINEBUSTER! Tony is up and says STacks is dead to him before THROWING Stacks onto the goons! He rolles Stacks in and fights the goons — Luca goes for the save but accidentally hits Tony while trying to pull a bucket away from a good. Stacks with a suplex into the ring and running knee to the back of the head for three.

Winner: Stacks

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Solid in-ring action, but I’m annoyed that they haven'[t pulled the trigger on the next phase of this storyline. I don’t hate it right now like some do but it’s spinning its wheels and has done so for too long.

Luca apologizes to Tony after, but Tony decks him! He says he doesn’t trust either of them.

* FI are backstage with Sarah who ask about ruining Blake Monroe’s signing. Fallon says Blake is on the bottom where she belongs and Jacy says the only thing forever is Fatal Influence’s reign. Asked about the Evolution Eliminator, she says she knew watching the first one that she’d make sure she was on the second if it happened. No matter who wins tonight, they won’t be getting their hand raised in Atlanta.

* Thea Hail is ranting backstage about her loss last week before Lainey Reid says she’s being played like a fiddle. She says she will learn from Thea’s mistakes and Thea gets aggressive before Lash comes in and interrupts, saying that she has a match.

* Ava yells at Ethan Page about what that was earlier. He says he’s been on his best behavior but Saints is pushing his buttons. Page tells Ava to keep Saints far away from him and Ava says not to piss her off. She says they have to be in her office next week and Page goes to text Vanity Project. A noise is heard backstage and Hank & Tank were attacked.

* Sarah is backstage with Joe Hendry. He says it’s great to be back and is asked about losing the title at Battleground. He thinks about it every day of his life. He can’t change the past but can change the future and the future is Slammiversary when he gets the title back. He says Trick goes wherever he wants and shows up in TNA, so he’ll do the same and show up in NXT.

Sarah asks him about his match with Wes Lee next week. Hendry says Wes is a superstar who cut his teeth in TNA but has forgotten where he came from. Hendry says he’ll remind him because he’s a man on a mission: the next TNA World Champion.

* It’s Chase U time! Uriah and Kale study and Chase then says that he needs to address last week. Kale is new and Chase says that everything he said is right and they need to toughen up. Uriah says that he won’t accept this toxic atmosphere. Chase says this is what built the university, and Kale says it’s what destroyed it. They walk off and question why they ever called out to Chase to bring the school back, which Chase hears.

Set For Next Week:

– NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Jasper Troy vs. Yoshiki Inamura

– Myles Borne vs. Lexis King

– Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee

Evolution Eliminator Match

Jaida Parker vs. Izzi Dame vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lash Legend

Jordynne and Izzi pair off as do Jaida and Lash. Jordynne and Izzi are out and Lash knocks Jaida down, she rolls out and Grace is in but gets nailed by Lash. Spinning backbreaker, Jaida comes in for a snap suplex and Lash kips up. Izzi in now, they circle and talk shit and shove each other before Jordynne and Jaida come in. Lash and Izzi knock them down and go back into it.

Izzi and Lash counter bodyslams, Lash with a chop and Izzi responds. Into the ropes, Lash with a clothesline and toss outside. Grace comes after Lash but eats a back elbow. SHoulder thrusts by Lash in the corner, she charges but Grace goes up and over and Lash out o the floor.

Jaida in now and Grace takes over on her, hitting a Perfectplex for two before Izzi breaks it up. Izzi puts Grace in the corner for chops and a backdrop. Grace on Izzi’s shoulders, she gets dropped down and Izzi with a cover but Lash breaks it up — and Jaida with a high crossbody to Lash! Izzi taken out, Gourdbuster to Grace but Lash yanks Jaida out and puts her in on mat. Grace dives onto Lash, Izzi choke slams Grace, and Parker with a Drive By!

Jaida gets Izzi in, Tatum distracts Jaida and Izzi takes Jaida out. Sol and Zaria come up and Zaria picks Tatum up to carry her to the back as we go to break.

We’re back as Jaida hits a Tear Drop on Izzi, then one on Jordynne. Lash comes into the ring, Jaida dodges a pump kick and picks Lash up on her shoulders for a Samoan Drop. She grabs Grace on her shoulders but Izzi kicks them down, swinging sidewalk slam on Jordynne for two but Lash breaks it up.

Lash with an uppercut to Izzi and sends Jaida into the ropes — she grabs Jaida and hits knee strikes in fallaway slam position before tossing her. Cover gets two-plus. Lash goes after Jordynne, but Grace hits a kick. She goes up top, Lash nails her and Jaida with a Backstabber on Grace. Jaida nails Grace and goes up but Jordynne fights back — Lash up and gets Lash on her shoulders. Sunset flip, Lash holds on but Jordynne leaps off and covers Jaida before Izzi breaks it up.

Izzi lays into Jaida and charges in but eats a back elbow. Jaida up top but Izzi up with her, Lash is over and also climbs.Grace is there too! She’s up top — triple super powerbomb! “HOLY SHIT” chant from the crowd, Grace covers all three but gets two counts each time.

Grace is frustrated, she picks Jaida up and slams her down. Vader Bomb but Jaida moves — DRIVE BY! But Izzi with a Codebreaker and then Lash with a Pump Kick. Izzi sent outside, Lash slams Jaida down and covers but Grace breaks it up with a double stomp. Lash sent to the outside, Torture Rack Bomb gets three!

Winner: Jordynne Grace (12:49)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Really good work here for the most part. We had a couple of somewhat sloppy moments but they worked out okay. Grace seemed to be the clear winner when she was face in peril for much of the match and she’s the right choice to challenge Jacy, so I have no complaints.

Jordynne talks shit to Jacy who is on the podium with Fatal Influence and the WWE Evolution match is official.

And with that, we’re done for the night!