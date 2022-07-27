Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 7.26.22  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and it’s been (to say the least) a crazy week in wrestling. But let’s put all that aside because we have a show to get to! Tonight we’ll see Zoey Stark appear and address her return on last week’s episode, while the Diamond Mine will face off with the D’Angelo family in eight-man tag team action. Plus Apollo Crews takes on Xyon Quinn and Wes Lee looks to take out Grayson Waller. I expect we’ll have more between Cameron Grimes and Joe Gacy too.

Here at Thomas HQ, I’ve been pretty busy but I always have time to get some movie-watching in. Not a ton, but I did watch the Rebecca Hall thriller Resurrection which hits theaters on Friday, and you can check out my review here. (Short version: come for the performances and if the ending works for you, awesome but it won’t for everyone.) I also watched The Russo Brothers’ $200 million franchise-starter The Gray Man on Netflix. It wasn’t great at all, but some of it worked and I’ll watch the sequel when it arrives.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center, and HERE COMES ZOEY! Stark makes her way out to the ring with a knee brace on. The crowd chants “WELCOME BACK” and Zoey shouts that it feels so good to be back in the damn ring, and says we have no idea how good it feels. She wasn’t sure if she’d be able to feel this moment ever again after she tore her ACL straight off the bone at Halloween Havoc, and says the doctors said she’d be out for well over a year. It was a hard pill to swallow, but she knew deep down inside that she could beat that timetable.

So she started physical therapy and there were hard times physically, but also mentally with insecurities. Like what happened, does the audience remember or and even care? She didn’t know. And she knows they can’t see past the curtains but beyond them are the trainer’s room where she busted her ass and came back four months ahead of schedule. And then the battle royale came, and the noise all the fans made when she came out made all the pain worth it.

She thanks the fans and says look at her now, she is the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship, with Toxic Attraction standing in her way. The same women who took her out and nearly ended her career. Well, guess what? She’s going to take the championship from Mandy Rose —

And here comes Cora Jade! She’s on the platform and says she’s happy Zoey’s back — said no one ever! She mocks Zoey’s speech and Zoey asks how Cora’s feeling after she threw her scrawny ass over the top. Cora says she’s already sick of Zoey and that 19 other women teamed up on her. She says Zoey stole her moment, just like Roxanne did. Zoey said we all saw Cora’s moment and it disgusted her. She held the title proudly and for Cora to throw it away like a piece of trash? Cora’s a piece of trash. Cora says Zoey’s just jealous that she did more with the title in one week that Cora did with —

Here’s Toxic Attraction! Mandy says they talk a big game, but when it comes to the title, only she wins. And tomorrow she becomes the fourth-longest reigning champion in NXT history. Goodbye, Bailey! Goodbye, Charlotte! Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez. And tomorrow Paige, toodle-oo to her too. Mandy wants respect on her name, and Zoey suggests Mandy defend the title tonight.

Gigi says that for the past nine months they’ve run the show. Zoey doesn’t get to call the shots, so here’s how it goes: Gigi will fight Zoey tonight and put her on the shelf a bit longer, and Zoey’s dream will stay a dream.

* Backstage, Waller tells the audience to put the phone down and stop texting our girls; she isn’t interested because she’s already following Waller. His match is next.

* Tony D’Angelo is talking with Stacks about dealing with a guy in the past and then praises Elektra Lopez for proving herself, plus Legado for stepping up. He says it’s all about proving your worth and says tonight they’re gonna crack some skulls. Tony tells the camera that Diamond Mine might think it’s personal, but it’s just business.

Grayson Waller vs. Wes Lee

They circle and lock up after the bell rings, Waller shoves Lee off and talks some shit. Lock back up, Lee thrown and more shit-talking. Another lockup and Lee with the snapmare. Waller with a headlock, shot into the corner but he goes up and over and they go into some counterwrestling, Waller with a cover for two.

Waller with a waistlock, back suplex rolled out by Lee, armdrag, Waller gets Lee on his shoulder, Lee down with a sunset flip for two. Waller back on Lee’s shoulders, sunset flip for two and then a double stomp to the back!

Waller charges in for armdrags, Lee with an armbar, Waller to his feet and he nails Lee. Lee teases a superkick, Waller dodges back. They trade some countermoves, but Waller with a big boot to the gut of Lee. Lee send off the ropes, they go back and forth but Lee with a heel kick and another to send Waller to the outside. Lee over the ropes but Waller slides inside, he comes back out and nails Lee — but gets nailed with a superkick as we go to PIP break.

Back with Waller stretching Lee out over his knee. Lee fights to his feet and punches out but gets hit with a shot to the back, Waller grabs Lee for knees to the head and then a high-impact spinebuster for two. Waller takes his elbowpads off and smacks Lee in the head with them, talks shit and then grabs him by the hair for some more trash talking.

Waller tells Lee to go home because he doesn’t belong here — and Lee with a BIG slap! He fires off with shops and shots, kick in the corner and a BIG bulldog! Lee with mounted punches, the ref gets involved and Waller escapes to the outside, hanging Lee on the ropes — but Lee dives through the ropes! He throws Waller in and goes up top — but Waller shoves him off to the floor! The referee holds Waller back, and a disguised Trick William names Lee from the crowd with a loaded glove. Lee is out, and the ref counts — but Lee gets back in! Waller goes for his diving Stunner for three.

Winner: Grayson Waller (10:57)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Great match between these two, as we might expect. Trick’s involvement was not entirely unexpected and I don’t think it came off as well as expected, but it didn’t hurt the match too much.

Trick does the Ali pose over Lee after the match.

* McKenzie is there with the Schism – Joe Gacy and The Dyad. They say they’ve crossed over the road to acceptance and inclusion, and McKenzie asks Gacy about his interest in Camerom Grimes. Gacy says Grimes’ pain isn’t about championships but the loss of a father figure, and he can be that father figure if he just joins the Schism under the tree. Their message for Grimes and everyone will continue next week.

* Backstage, Arianna Grace is looking at last week’s battle royal and says that Indi knocking her off the apron and mocking her robbed her fans of a moment. Indi walks in and says there’s no timeouts in a battle royal and Grace would have done the same. Grace says she never would and is a former beauty pagent winner. Indi says this isn’t ballet — or a beauty pageant — and walks off.

Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn

Crews nails Quinn right off the bat and sends him into the ropes for a back elbow. Quinn nails Crews and picks him up, but Crews slides down, takes him down and hits a slingshot senton for two. Crews grabs Quinn but Quinn shoves him off into the ropes for a cheap shot followed by stomps. Neckbreaker by Quinn and a kip up, he grabs Crews against the ropes and grinds his elbow into Crews’ next until the ref pulls him off. Xyon snaps Crews to the mat and covers for two.

Suplex by Quinn, followed by a straitjacket sleeper. Crews gets to his feet and gets free, elbow to Quinn and Crews off the ropes but runs into a prepped Quinn and drops. Quinn sends Apollo hard into the corner and showboats to draw the heat. He charges in but Crews gets a boot up, dodges a charge into the corner and hits a kick, followed by shots to the head and a leaping clothesline off the ropes. Quinn in the corner, Crews splashes him and clotheslines him for two.

Crews up top now, he leaps onto Quinn for an awkward crossbody. Both men took something from that. Quinn comes back with a kick to the gut and a swinging DVD for two.

Quinn lying in wait now, he charges in but eats an enzuigiri. Crews with a lungblower, a big slam and cover for three.

Winner: Apollo Crews (5:39)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: I like both these guys but they did not click well in the ring, their timing was off particularly in the back half. Not a truly bad match, but it had its issues.

* McKenzie is with TA and says that Mandy will defend her title in three weeks against Zoey Stark at Heatwave. Mandy says that match will be cancelled once Gigi beats Zoey. Sarray comes up and says she was in England and didn’t get her chance in the battle royale. Jacy goes off on Sarray but Mandy says she hasn’t forgotten what Sarray did trying to ruin her face. Next week, she doesn’t care what version of Sarray shows up.

* Solo Sikoa gives Von Wagner props after last week; he can fight. We get a recap of Wagner’s attack on Solo and says he sees how Wagner really wants to play; good, let’s see where the fight goes. Next week: Falls Count Anywhere.

Gigi Dolan vs. Zoey Stark

Gigi runs in but eats fists by Zoey. Gigi pushed into the corner for a Euro uppercut and snapmare, ZOey gets distracted by Mandy and Jacy which lets Gigi take over. Short-arm kneelift by Gigi, she tries to whip Zoey again but Zoey fights back; back suplex by Gigi for two.

Gigi grabs Zoey’s leg and wraps her up, pulling her into a bow-and-arrow backbreaker. Zoey kicks out of a two-count and comes back hard, taking Gigi down with clotheslines and a big kick, cover for two.

Gigi fights back, kicking Zoey down and hitting some rapid kicks to the head. Zoey into the ropes, but Gigi catches her and flips her into a knee to the head for three.

Winner: Zoey Stark (2:47)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Squash match.

Attempted cheap shot from Jacy after the bell but she gets a superkick. Zoey goes after Mandy but she escapes to the outside. Cora Jade sneaks in and nails ZOey with a kendo stick! She’s ready to attack — but Roxanne Perez comes out! Cora bails and Roxy checks in Zoey, helping her up.

* JD McDonagh has arrived at the building and tells the security guy he’s a member of the paying public tonight. He walks into the building.

* Wendy CHoo is having nightmares in bed of Tiffany Stratton attacking her and beating her in the ring. She tosses and turns as we hear Tiffany complaining and saying she needs to leave Wendy behind — then things go colorful as Wendy gets back in the ring from the battle royal. Then Tiffany knocks Wendy out of the match and she gets up, looking down. She stubs her toe on the nightstand, goes to sip some drink but she’s out.

Wendy says she’s on the wrong side of the bed thanks to Tiffany. She tells Tiffany it isn’t over and next time Tiffany sees her, it will be lights out for her.

* McDonagh is in the audience but has a mic. Okay, then. He says he feels like he needs to apologies because he didn’t get a chance to introduce himself yet so he wants to do that. He sees a guy with popcorn and asks how many Americans die eating popcorn when they choke on it. He says to chew carefully, and walks over to the timekeeper, one of the most important jobs in the company. He says the man sounds the bell and ends whatever kind of torture is in the ring. He asks if that’s the hammer he uses, and if he knows what kind of damage that hammer does to a human hand. He does. It doesn’t even take much pressure, so swing carefully.

He tells Alicia Taylor she has a fabulous voice and then walks up to Wade Barrett, saying he’s a fan but he knows that all that bare knuckle boxing has taken a toll on his hands. He then walks around to Vic Joseph and says he heard what Vic said about his family on TV and didn’t like it. But he sized him up immediately — tall, slim, soft bone structure. He says he bets he could break this collarbone with his bare hands, but won’t.

JD walks into the ring and says there’s one more person he has to meet — Bron Breakker! Bron’s music hits and here comes the champ! Bron gets a mic and says that in three weeks it’s NXT Heatwave, and JD will get real acclimated with Bron Breaker. And he’s not gonna like it! Bron says it’ll be made official next week. JD headbutts Bron and goes for his shoulder — but Bron headbutts back! JD’s lip is busted, and yet he’s smiling.

* Andre is about to face Giovanni Vinci and asks Bodhi for intel. Bodhi says that he was a jerk last week. Thea says that she touched Vinci’s car and he got SO MAD AT HER! She loses it and Andre says he’ll deal with Vinci. Nathan Frazer comes in, he’s back from injury and wants to be Adnre’s honorary flagbearer tonight.

* We get a comic-booky recap of Axiom’s debut last week.

* McKenzie is with Roxy backstage and Roxy says Cora wants to throw away their friendship and that’s fine, but throwing an NXT Championship in the trash she can’t stand for. The title deserves respect, not the garbage. She says someone agrees with her — and here’s Alundra Blayze! She brings in the garbage can and Roxy takes the title out. Roxy says the titles should be held by someone who deserves it. Blayze says it won’t take that long to crown a new champion. There’s a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match next week and the winners will be the new champions.

Giovanni Vinci vs. Andre Chase

Lockup to start, they jostle against the ropes and Vince drags Chase down. Wristlock by Vinci, reversed by Chase who flips Vinci over and turns it into an armbar. Vinci with kippups and takes Chase down with a headlock. Off the ropes, blocked hiptosses, Chase with a backslide for two!

Chase with a headlock now, Chase shot into the ropes and Vinci with a big shot to the but. European uppercut and a but hammerblow to the chest, Chase off the ropes but he hits a sunset flip for two and then a crucifix cover for two. Vinci nails Chase, sends him into the corner, CHase floats over and armdrags Vinci down. Vinci back up and sends Chase into the ropes, dropkick! Vinci poses for the crowd, then nails Chase with an uppercut. Irish whip reversed, Chase with a big dropkick! Vinci grabs Bodhi’s Chase U flag and breaks it! Chase is pissed and throws Vinci into the ringpost, Chase falls to the outside as we go to break.

We’re back and Vinci has Chase in a bear hug, Chase with an ear clap but gets nailed by Vinci. Chase with a knees trike and a sunset flip off the second rope for two, but Vinci throws him quickly to the outside. Vinci with a baseball slide dropkick to the outside, he goes out and rolls Chase in, then shoves Bodhi. He’s distracted as he comes in, Chase is able to take over and hits a back suplex on Vinci to counter a headlock! Chase with jabs to Vinci inverted atomic drop, swinging neckbreaker! Chase is fired up and lays in the Chase U stomps! Sitout uranage for two!

The crowd chants as Chase goes for a Final Exam, Vinci blocks it and Chase with elbows to the back of the head. Irish whip reversed into the corner, Chase with a knee and leaps off the second rope, but he’s caught by Vinci right into a brainbuster for two.

Chase with a pin attempt, Vinci counters out, Chase with a Final Exam! But Vinci gets his shoulder up. They start to trade shots, Vinci with a big chop and comes off the ropes into a kneelift. Chase goes for a kick but gets clotheslined down, pick-up powerbomb for three.

Winner: Giovanni Vinci (12:26)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: I did not expect this one to go almost 12 and a half minutes but here we are. This was very good in parts, particularly toward the end, but there were also moments where they didn’t let the match breathe and it seemed rush. Good stuff on the whole though.

Vinci attacks Chase after the bell but Chase U and Frazer chase him out.

* Diamond Mine is training backstage and Ivy says it feels good that they’re united. Damon says they ain’t ready for them. Strong says Tony D has been good for them, Julius says that if they get hurt then push through it, it’s time to drop Tony and team’s bitch asses. They circle up and prepare to go.

* Yulisa and Valentina are in the NXT Women’s Tag Team Title match and they talk via tablet. Yulisa asks Sange if he thinks they’re ready and he says yes, they’ll be champions next week.

* McKenzie is with Kayden and Katana who are not happy that Cora Jade tossed the title in the trash. Katana says that those titles should be on a true friendship. Tatum and Ivy walk in and say they’re going to win the titles next week, just like Diamond Mine is going to win tonight. Elektra walks in and says Diamond Mine is losing tonight, and it becomes a brawl.

Indi Hartwell vs. Arianna Grace

Indi with a waistlock, Grace with a wristlock but Indi sends Grace to the mat. Grace back up, snapmared but Grace rolls through it. Indi with another wristlock, Grace escapes through and waves to the crowd but gets knocked down. Indi back in control of the wrist, Grace sends her into the ropes and Indi runs her over. Indi charges with a kick, Grace moves and takes Indi down. Big first and a headsmash into the turnbuckle, she tosses Indi down and covers for one.

Grace with a chinlock to Indi, Indi gets up and almost gets Grace on her shoulders but Grace slips off, takes into down and locks in a chinlock. She throws Indi into the corner and whips her HARD across the ring. Pageant wave to Indi and a whip across the ring, Indi is PISSED and che comes out of the corner with a clothesline. Both women up, Indi blocks some punches and takes Grace down. She picks Grace up for a sloppy sidewalk slam for two.

Indi goes for a big boot in the corner, Grace moves and covers. She gets her feet on the ropes, but the ref sees it. Grace argues with the ref and Indi with a big boot for three.

Winner: Indi Hartwell (3:58)

Rating: * 3/4

Thoughts: Not great even given the short time given. They didn’t click together at all.

* Robert Stone is with Wagner and says they heard his challenge. Robert says Wagner has no remorse and knocked out his high school football coach for trying to take him out of the game. Wagner says he’s not declining and Stone says he has to work with him, he already ran Sofia off. Wagner says if she wants to go be a model, he doesn’t give a shit. The match is on for next week.

* Kiana James has done research on the women’s division and gives a presentation explaining why Nikkita Lyons stands out as a problem. She had bad behavior and wears little clothing; she doesn’t fit the model of what a woman in NXT should be. She says she’ll continue to peel back the layers of Miss Lyons and report back.

* An Alba Fyre and Lash Legend vignette recaps the feud between the two. Fyre says she can survive anything, and Legend says it’ll be three strikes and they’re out. She says Fyre got in her way, and Fyre says if she’s going down in flames she’ll drag you down with her.

Set For Next Week:

– NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

– Falls Count Anywhere Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner

– Bron Breakker & JD McDonogh contract signing

D’Angelo Family vs. Diamond Mine

Ivy and Elektra are barred from ringside. Tony and Roddy start off with some technical wrestling, Roddy counters a wristlock into one of his own and tags in Stacks, who charges in but gets arm dragged and slapped in the head. Stacks into the ropes, he gets taken down. Strong tags in Julius who rips Stacks’ shirt and hits a BIG belly-to-belly. Stacks taken down with a huge clothesline, Stacks back up and fires off with punches and chops. Tony tags in and takes Julius down, ounted punches. WHip into the corner, Julius out and runs over Tony. Irish whip, Tony escapes to the outside and Julius gives chase, everyone comes into the ring and yellw at each other — BRAWL TIME! The ring is cleared, Julius takes Tony down and goes for an ankle lock but the family bails him out. BRUTUS OFF THE APRON WITH A CANNONBALL and we’re in PIP break.

We’re back and Joaquin Wilde has Brutus in a headlock, but Brutus grabs Wilde and bridges out. Wilde off the ropes and gets lifted into the air! Damon tags in and runs over Wilde, sends him into the ropes, swinging bodyslam and an elbow drop. Cruz runs in and Kemp goes for another swinging bodyslam but Wilde in with a chop block. Wilde stomps at Kemp and picks him up, he tags in Tony D who picks Kemp up and hits a kneebreaker. Tree of Woe and the D’Angelo family tags in for turns stomping Kemp down.

Tony in and he nails Brutus, the ref is distracted which allows some cheap shots. Big fist by Tony, he tags in Stacks who hits a snapmare and legdrop, cover for two. Kemp working on the knee, he locks in a single-leg crab. Kemp fights out of it and dodges an elbowdrop to the outside. He nails Stacks and hits a slingshot spear, both men down. Cruz tags in and stomps on Kemp, kidney shot into the ropes. Cruz dropkicks Brutus off the apron and goes over but Kemp bodydrops him over the top! Stacks tags in but Julius is in hot, he takes out STacks, grabs a diving Cruz with a T-Bone suplex. Superplex to Wilde, German suplex to Tony for two. Another German, but Tony goes low with a kick. Gutwrench suplex countered by Julius into an ankle lock. STacks comes in to break it up, Brutus launches him. Legado with a tandem takedown, Kemp in and it devolves into rapid shots. Roddy goes for a knee to Tony but he moves and Julius takes it. Tony D with the finisher and pin.

Winner: D’Angelo Family (11:38)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Great match if a little chaotically-overbooked at the end. This should be the kicker for the split, Diamond Mine’s feud has been going on long enough.

* ALundra has the titles and is leaving, she’s asked who will win them and Blayze says it’s the last man standing. Toxic Attraction says it’ll be them and say Alundra is a legend, but there’s no one like them. They demand the titles and Alundra says they’ll have to fight for them next week.

And with that, we’re done for the night!