Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 8.15.23  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas, here as I ever am, and tonight we’ll find out who the new #1 contender to the NXT Championship is as Wes Lee battles Dijak. In addition, Tony D’Angelo and Stacks will defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against The Dyad. Trick Williams will battle Drew Gulak ahead of his upcoming match with Ilja Dragunov, while Dana Brooke looks for take out Blair Davenport after the latter beat Kelani Jordan last week. We also have a big announcement from Mustafa Ali and Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey. NXT is heading into Heatwave next week so the focus is sure to be on building up that show, and hopefully we’ll get a bit more focus than last week.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with the NXT Tag Team Title match.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. The Dyad

Tony and Jagger start brawling to start and Tony knocks him down, then whips him across the ring. Reid to the apron and gets knocked to the floor, Tony follows and the Schism masked dudes get in his way. Tony back in, Jagger in and tags in Rip Fowler. Lock up and Rip with a wristlock, shot into the ropes and bodyslammed down. Stacks in now and they take out Rip.

Stacks with bunches in the corner, he gets sent into the corner but goes up and over, then dropkicks Rip. Rip in the hostile corner, Tony holds him for some shots from Stacks and then tags in. Tony with a waistlock but gets backed into Dyad’s corner, Jagger tags in and dropkicks Tony. He goes for a suplex but Tony reverses it.

Stacks tags in and he hits a double legdrop between the legs. Stacks shot into the ropes but takes Reid down. Headlock, Reid gets to his feet and tags in Rip. They shoot Stacks into the ropes but he hits a headlock takedown. He grabs Reid with his legs, double takedown and Tony in! They grab the Dyad for hockey bodyshots, Dyad to the outside and Stacks off the ropes — Tony throws him over onto Dyad!

Stacks now up top with Rip in the ring, top rope elbow. Ava with a distraction, Fowler takes over and they take out Stacks with some double team action. Tony knocked off the apron, Jagger comes off the ropes as Stacks gets up on the apron and launches him into the booth as we go to PIP break.

Dyad still in control as we come back and Stacks gets battered by Reid in the corner. Rip talks some trash to him and Jagger with a big knee strike for two. Jagger goes right to elbows to the shoulder, then locks in a chinlock. Stacks gets to his feet and fights back, but Jagger grabs him to keep the tag fromo happening and knees him in the side. He nails Tony and Tony tries to get in the ring, Stacks gets a roll-up but the ref’s back is turned and Rip breaks it up.

Stacks is in the hostile corner but he fights his way out. He goes for the tag but Jagger grabs him. He fights it off but gets pulled back and Rip enters the ring to floor Stacks. Rip with a shot to the head and another, but Stacks fights back. Rip with a couple strikes and then a back elbow — but Stacks lands on his feet!

He goes for the tag, Rip grabs him — Stacks with the enzuigiri! He goes for the tag, Jagger grabs him but he kicks Jagger and tags in Tony! D’Angelo coming in hot, he lays out Dyad and stomps away at Rip! Jagger grabs him and Tony knocks him onto Rip for more stomps. Charging avalanches to both Dyad members, Rip off the ropes into a Spinebuster. Tony suplexes Reid and covers for a nearfall.

Rip distracts D’Angelo, Reid makes the blind tag. Tony off the ropes, he gets tripped and pulled out of the ring. Reid leaps onto him! They roll Tony in — and here comes Ivy Nile! Schism go after her — and two Schism members take out The Dyad! Tony wipes out Rip and gets the pin!

Winner: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks (13:20)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Perfectly solid match that never quite got to that next level. We knew Diamond Mine (such as it is) would be involved, and it played out in a way that predictably made Schism look kinda dumb. I didn’t love this, but it wasn’t bad either.

* We get a new vignette from Eddy Thorpe talking about moving forward without fear. NXT is on fire and he can’t be left behind. He listens to his life force, which he shows through his fighting spirit. But that’s not enough for physical pain so he does what his people always do — dance, which is a healing act. When he moves in the ring, he feels the NXT Universe’s energy and they can feel it in him. Dijak is now the target of his focus, they’ll meet again and Eddy will move forward without fear.

* Melo is signing autographs and says Eddy Thorpe is nice. Wes Lee walks up and says Melo must be busy as he hasn’t answered all his texts, but he has time for all this. Melo says that Lee should be worried about Dijak and Lee says to finish this up because when he’s done tonight, the only thing Melo will be signing is their contract.

* Andre Chase and Duke Hudson are talking and Chase says he got Thea Hail a match with Jacy Jayne. He knows she’s angry with him for Towelgate and she needs to work through the anger. Thea comes in looking annoyed and Chase says he got her the match. She asks why he’d do that, and Duke throws Chase under the bus, echoing what Thea said. Chase explains himself and Thea says “Just don’t throw in the towel this time.” She leaves and Chase asks Duke what that was about. Duke says he’ll talk with Thea and walks off.

Blair Davenport vs. Dana Brooke

They jockey for position to start and Dana shoves Blair. Off the ropes, she clotheslines Blair and then sends her over the top. Dana comes out and nails Blair, then rolls her into the ring. Dana follows in but Blair nails her on the way through, goes up for a double stomp to the back and covers for two. She takes Dana down again for another two count.

Blair goes for a kick but Dana dodges and rolls Blair up for two. She stomps on Blair and kicks her in the face, another two-count. Dana goes for a handspring splash but Blair moves. She climbs up on Dana but Dana ducks under, plants Blair with a powerbomb but only gets two!

Dana screams in frustration and pushes Blair to the outside. She goes to baseball slide dropkick Blair but Blair catches her and sends her into the steps. Back in and Dana takes Blair down. She goes out for the ring bell but Kelani stops her. Dana goes back into the ring and Blair tries to roll her up but they roll through. By feed went wonky but when it comes back Blair gets a knee strike on Dana, then hits another for the pin.

Winner: Blair Davenport (4:00)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: As good as a four-minute match can probably be. Nothing special here, it was just a squash to sell Dana’s character and further her split with Kelani.

* Melo is signing more autographs when Dijak walks in and says save a photo for himself because after he beats him at Heatwave, he’ll need one to remember his title reign. Melo tells Dijak to focus on Wes Lee and Dijak growls and walks off.

Drew Gulak vs. Trick Williams

Trick and Drew lock up, Gulak into the ropes and Trick goes to leapfrog but is caught in a sunset flip for two. They go to lock up again but Drew with a shot to the gut. Into the ropes and Trick runs Drew over, Damon Kemp hits a cheap shot in Trick through the ropes.

Into the ropes and Trick with a leapfrog and dropkick. He pushes Drew into the air and hits a big uppercut! Drew rolls to the outside, Trick follows and tosses him in. Trick goes to enter but Dempsey grabs him for a German suplex on the outside and rolls him in.

Drew takes over with repeated whips into the corner. But Trick fights his way out until Drew trips him and stomps on him, then applies a standing back submission. Trick escapes and kicks his way out, he fights to his feet and sends Drew into the ropes for a dropkick. Trick ducks a shot and hits a knee, he slams Drew down and hits a neckbreaker.

Trick now picks Gulak up for a uranage. Dempsey tries to trip Trick and Trick goes outside, nailing Dempsey and taking out Kemp. Dempsey and Kemp move in but Briggs and Jensen grab them and fight them off. Trick wipes out Drew on the inside for three.

Winner: Trick Williams (3:58)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Very good match for the time it got, Trick is continuing to gain momentum as he heads to his match with Ilja.

Trick talks some trash to the camera about Ilja after the match.

* Baron Corbin is heading to the ring when he is stopped and asks what he wants to say. He asks if she really wants to know and she says yes. He says “good” and walks off toward the ring.

* Dabba-Kato gets a vignette where he says he can’t stand in the shadow of another, and when he returns he’ll cast his shadow over all of NXT.

* Corbin is in the ring and says the great thing about being him is that he can say whatever he wants without repercussions. He says that he ran an Olympic gold medalist out of the building and he won’t be coming back. He says everyone in the back are soft-ass little bitches and every week they prove him right.

He says he’s ushering in a new era — not of NXT, he doesn’t care about this place, but of Baron Corbin. One where he puts himself back in the main event where he belongs.

Her comes Von Wagner and Mr. Stone! Stone says that he, Von, and everyone else disagree with his thoughts on the NXT locker room. Corbin says Mr. Stone is no longer dressing like a knockoff of him. Stone says he’s so funny. The thing is, Corbin wants to get to the top and his issue is that there’s one guy standing in his way who put Bron Breakker through a table in Von Wagner.

Corbin says he saw the show, and asks why he’s talking to Stone. He tells Von to take the mic and he does, but Corbin then says that’s a bad idea. He tells Von that if he wants to make it in this business he has to talk on the stick. In the first episode of Smackdown on FOX he went on the stick against the Rock. That’s what superstars do and Von needs to follow him otherwise he’ll have a long career of being in the back in NXT.

Von says maybe he hasn’t talked a lot, but maybe Corbin talks too much. He says Corbin comes out week after week with the same old sob story and everyone is tired of it. So next week Corbin can come out with one of his 10 gimmicks, and eight of them he doesn’t remember because they sucked. He’s moving up the ladder and Corbin’s ass is in his way. So next week at Heatwave he has a reservation for one and a table for one. And Corbin’s bald ass will get tabled.

Corbin attacks but Von beats him to the outside, grabs him and slams him into the booth. He prepares the booth and grabs Corbin — but Corbin pushes him into the apron and security separates them as they brawl.

* Rhea Ripley tells Dirty Dom that he proves he’s the greatest North American Champion ever. She says Lyra should have been happy with her endorsement, but she decided to kick Mami in the face. They lay out a challenge to Lyra and Lee for Heatwave, and Dom thinks that’s a great idea.

* Mustafa Ali walks up to a podium and talks about how the esteemed North American Championship has not been represented by champions who give it the prestige it deserves. He includes Wes Lee and Dirty Dom in that, saying Dom is a convicted criminal. He says the people deserve better, a champion inside and outside of the ring. He says he’s the NA Champion we need and will bring it to new heights while inspiring people to believe they can do incredible things the right way.

Ali tells people to open their eyes and see that the time for a new North American Champion is now. We will rise and believe that a the time for a new North American is now. We’ll believe that in Ali we can trust.

NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Wes Lee vs. Dijak

They start circling each other to start, Lee rols to dodge Dijak a couple of times and hits a kick on a charging Dijak. Lee backed into a corner but dives to the apron, he slips in and dodges a kick. Dijak charges and Lee trips him, then grabs his leg and slams his knee into the mat.

Lee with a heel hook, Dijak kicks his way out. Lee into the ropes, slides under Dijak and kicks him in the knee. Lee with a dive onto Dijak’s knee in the corner, Dijak escapes to the outside for a breather. He heistates with entering, Lee goes forward and gets his foot grabbed. Lee grabs Dijak by7 the hair but gets hung up on the ropes.

Dijak in now and batters Lee on the mat. He wraps up Lee’s arm in a submission, Lee strikes his way out and then hits a knee to the side of Dijak’s head. Lee into the ropes with a flip heel kick. He goes for the ropes again, Dijak grabs his hair and sends Lee shoulder-first into the ringpost. Dijak know with an elbow to the shoulder, cover gets two.

Dijak goes right back to the shoulder, wrapping Lee’s shoulder up in a lock. Lee punches his way to his feet but gets thrown into the corner. Dijak runs in for a big boot, Lee dodges and Dijak goes to the outside. Lee dives onto Dijak — who catches him and lawn darts him into the ringpost as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Dijak is back to working on the shoulder with an overhead hold. Lee gets to his feet and flips up over onto Dijak’s shoulder, then plants him with a tilt-a-whirl DDT. Dijak charges in but Lee with a drop toe hold to plans Dijak into the bottom tu8rnbuckle. Lee ducks a kick and HITS A POWERBOMB ON DIJAK! Meteora gets a nearfall.

Lee is lying in wait as Dijak stumbles to his feet. Lee goes for the Cardiac Kick, but his shoulder gives out. Dijak picks him up for the inverted DVD but Dijak’s knee gives out! Dijak still grabs Lee for High Justice — cover gets two and a lot.

Dijak out to the outside and he grabs Lee to pull him out. Lee with some kicks and then lays in some punches, but Dijak grabs him and swings him bodily into the ring steps. The ref checks on Lee but Dijak grabs Lee and sends him over the guardrail. He grabs for the ring steps and turns around — Eddy Thorpe is standing there! Dijak approaches him and says to get his ass to the back. Dijak swings, Eddy ducks — and Lee rana’s Dijak into the steps!

Dijak is in the ring, Lee flips in — Cardiak Kick! He goes up top – twisting senton! That’s it!

Winner: Wes Lee (12:13)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Fantstic work by both men here. There was some solid storytelling behind the match and some big moments, but Lee rightfully gets the win while Dijak goes back to face Thorpe at Heatwave.

* Dragon Lee asks Lyra if she saw the challenge. He says he’d be NA Champion if not for Rhea, and Lyra says she’ll kick Rhea so hard that Dom will feel it. Lee talks about Dom’s stupid face and Lyra says that Rhea and Dom are close, and they they need to. Dragon says he’s taken and she didn’t mean it that way. They talk about they do know about each other and have a bit of a language

* McKenzie asks Tyler about his match with Joe Coffey, which stems from a confrontation between them at an NXT live event as recorded by NXT Anonymous. Bate says he knows what Coffey is like but he doesn’t need Coffey interrupting his time with the fans. He won’t let Coffey’s anger become his own because he needs Joe to find serenity. And perhaps he’ll help him find it.

* Ilja gets a vignette where he says it’s courageous that Trick wants to slay the dragon. But if he thinks this is a crusade and he’s a night in shining armor, fantasy will not become reality. His hubris is bringing him down. Bring the confidence and swagger, he’ll bring the rage. Next week will be a tough fight, but Trick will find out he’s more dangerous than he can imagine.

Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey

Lock up to start, wristlock by Joe reversed by Bate. Coffey with a headlock takedown, Bate gets to his feet and sends Joe into the ropes. He goes under, locks in a headlock and tornadoes off the corner for a takedown. Bate tries to grab his feet for a shot to the head and gets rolled onto his back for one. Into the ropes, Bate takes Coffey down but Wolfgang distracts him and Joe takes over. Backbreaker gets two.

Coffey stays on the attack with elbows and then locks in a full nelson. Bate powers out and rolls Coffey up for two. Bate with Euro uppercuts and then strikes, he’s sent into the ropes and knocks Joe down with a leaping back elbow. Bate goes up and over Coffey and hits a kick to the jaw, top rope uppercut and then a suplex. Standing SSP, cover for two.

Bate gets Coffey on his shoulders for a big spin into a slam. Both men slow to get up, Bate charges but Coffey moves. Bate goes up top and leaps but Coffey catches him for a German! Bridge gets two.

Bate with a big shot to Coffey, Coffey fires back and Bate with a return. Tyler Driver ’97 countered, they end up to the outside — and Dabba-Kato takes out Bate!

Winner: No Contest (4:11)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: They had a good thing going until Dabba showed up to put a stop to it.

Gallus flee and Dabba-Kato hits Bate with the choke bomb.

* Corbin is leaving and is asked about Von. He says at least Von had the balls to say something. Bron walks in and says he’s not finished with Von. Corbin says Bron looked finished when he got put through a table. Bron says good luck, because he’ll be watching. Corbin says Bron intimidates everyone here, but he’s not everyone.

* It’s time for Nathan Frazer’s Hard Hitting Home Truths. He says Florida is really frickin’ hot right now and it will come to a boiling point at Heatwave. He will defend the true NXT Heritage Cup against Noam Dar, and says he had to do some negotiation with Bate —

And Noam Dar cuts in with the Meta-Four for his Supernova Sessions. Frazer says he’s always prepared for this and expected Dar would do something, he’s weird. He points out that Dar is still cradling the fake Heritage Cup. He asks Dar which Cup is real and Dar says it doesn’t matter because Frazer never beat him. Frazer rolls the clip of Dar admitting the truth last week. Dar says the stupid boy is trying to make him look stupid, and Frazer says Dar’s doing it just fine. Frazer says he has a Fraud Alarm that he’ll sound when Dar lies. He asks Dar a bunch of questions and they’re all lies.

Dar says have his fun, but he’ll rip Frazer apart next week. (“FRAUD”!) Dar says he’ll win next week (“FRAUD!”) and then walks off his set. Frazer says this has been enlightening.

Jacy Jayne vs. Thea Hail

Lock up to start, Jacy knocks Thea down and then chops at her. Thea into the ropes, tilt-a-whirl armdrag by Hail and then another armdrag. Spinning headscissors sends Jacy to the outside and Hail dives onto her as we go to break.

We’re back and Jacy has Thea in a chinlock. The crowd starts chanting for Thea, and she gets to her feet but gets slammed back in the turnbuckle. She hits a back elbow and rolls Jacy up for two, but gets knocked into the bottom rope. Jacy nails Thea and gets a two-count.

Jacy pulls a turnbuckle down and nails Thea, then kicks at her head. She ships Thea who counters and slams Jacy down, then hits a single-arm DDT. Two forearms and then a belly to belly. Rolling senton, springboard senton gets two.

Thea goes for a neckbreaker but Jacy counters and hits a big knee. Rolling elbow ducked, Thea with the Kimura but Jacy grabs the ropes. Superkick to Thea, spinebuster gets two. Jacy is looking pissed and she goes back to yank the turnbuckle further down. Kicks to the head, she grabs Thea and talks shit, then goes to slam her into the turnbuckle but Chase put the turnbuckle up. Thea knocks Jacy down and argues with Chase, she turns around into a roll-up.

Winner: Jacy Jayne (8:13)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Perfectly fine match that sold the Thea and Chase tension. Plus, Jacy needed the win because she’s become an afterthought. I have no complaints here.

Thea tells at Chase and leaves.

* We get a montage of Humberto and Angel’s grandfather Humberto Segura Garza, and his words about how they’re family and when life knocks them down, they still have family. We then see Angel shove Humberto and complain about how they need to wake up. Humberto’s words say “if you lose, the time has come. No more games. No more distractions. Tear away your past for a new beginning, but a new beginning together.”

Angel and Humberto wake up and look at pics of their grandfather.

* Melo finishes up his signatures and Lee shows up with his contract, and says Melo needs to make his most important signature of the night. Melo says congrats and he’ll see him next Tuesday. Lee knocks the table over and says he’s not waiting and will see him out there.

* We get a vignette for Tiffany Stratton saying that when a superstar is born, we know it. You don’t need to learn it, you’re just it. She’ll see everyone next week at Heatwave.

Set For NXT Heatwave:

– Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio vs. Lyra Valkyria & Dragon Lee

– Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

– NXT Heritage Cup Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Noam Dar

– Von Wagner vs. Baron Corbin

– NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee

* Wes Lee is in the ring with a table and the contract, and here comes Melo! The champ comes down and Lee says Melo’s been in the back signing things all day, but it’s time to sign the most important thing. Melo says Lee is close to turning him back into the old him and better chill.

Lee says he doesn’t know what that means, but he doesn’t know a lot of Melo. Sipping champagne on beaches and such. Melo says everyone thinks it’s all about the high life but it’s not. And Lee was a great NA Champion and carried it with prestige. But don’t talk to him about how easy he has it until he walks a mile in his shoes. Because when Wes gets adversity, he folds. So next week, it’s Lee’s shot to take the title. But he’s not convinced Lee can be him. Lee asks what makes Melo think he wants to be Him? He has been told he can’t be a star and Melo had everything from the day he walked in. He was told in the military and they told him he can’t do this.

But he made it here, became a two-time tag team champion. He lost is partner and it happened again: he can’t break out as a singles star, he can’t be champion. He can’t do this, he can’t do this, but he did. He became NA Champion, the greatest in history. Anyone have that on their bingo card a couple years ago? And who did he take it off of?

Melo says Lee won the title but he didn’t win it from him. Melo says he put that title on the map twice, but this is about The NXT Champion, his NXT CHampionship. And he agrees with 90% of what Lee says, but next week at Heatwave he won’t — he can’t — beat him.

Lee says here’s the “can’ts” again. Melo isn’t his biggest doubter, he is. My feed goes wonky and then Lee says to sign the contract. Melo quotes TLC’s “Waterfalls.” He says that next week, it’s not that Melo don’t miss; it’s that Melo CAN’T miss.

And with that, we’re done for the night!